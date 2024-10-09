PureSquare Strengthens Middle East Presence with New Offices in KSA and UAE, Building on Existing Regional Success

(MENAFNEditorial) PureSquare, a prominent brand in the global cybersecurity solutions sphere, is strategically expanding its foothold in the region's cybersecurity domain. With a focus on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), PureSquare aims to build on its success in the Middle East and increase its revenue tenfold in the next 12 months. By offering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions across various industries in the region, PureSquare is positioning itself for significant growth. The initiative, marked by establishing a new office in the UAE, underscores its commitment to addressing the evolving cybersecurity landscape in the region.



The Middle East, renowned for its rapid technological advancement and digital transformation initiatives, has become a focal point for cybersecurity endeavors amid escalating cyber threats. With cloud solutions gaining widespread adoption across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), particularly in the KSA and the UAE, businesses are becoming increasingly vulnerable to sophisticated cyber-attacks, necessitating the need for robust cybersecurity measures to safeguard their digital assets and critical infrastructure.



This decision comes at a time when the region is witnessing a surge in cybersecurity investments, with the Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) market forecasted to reach $31 billion by 2030, highlighting a significant growth potential. Against this backdrop, PureSquare aims to carve out a niche for itself by delivering customized cybersecurity solutions designed to mitigate risks and empower organizations to navigate the digital landscape with security and confidence.



"Our expansion into KSA and UAE marks a significant milestone in our journey to further strengthen our existing foothold in the Middle East, shaping a secure digital future in these key regions," remarked Uzair Gadit, CEO and Co-Founder of PureSquare. "As economic drivers propel us towards an unprecedented digital transformation, organizations must acknowledge the reality of escalating cyber threats and take proactive measures to safeguard their digital assets."



This move aligns with PureSquare's strategic vision of fostering partnerships and alliances with local distributors, system integrators (SIs), value-added resellers (VARs), managed service providers (MSPs), and managed security service providers (MSSPs). By leveraging these partnerships, PureSquare aims to deliver customized cybersecurity solutions suited to the unique needs of businesses across various sectors, including Banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, BPO, education, IT and telecom, and software development.



"Our philosophy is simple: 'We know tech, we build tech,'" affirmed Uzair Gadit. "What truly sets us apart is our commitment to self-reliance, which has consistently enabled us to gain unparalleled insights into the cybersecurity landscape of the Middle East, allowing us to deliver innovative and effective solutions that address the specific needs of our clients. I’m very excited to extend the same expertise into KSA and the UAE as we build our bases there."



Looking ahead, the PureSquare team envisions substantial growth and development in its operations in the KSA and the UAE. It plans to expand its workforce in the regions and further leverage its localized presence to serve its customers better. Building on our strong foothold in the Middle East, this expansion ensures that as businesses navigate the complexities of the digital age, PureSquare is poised to partner with them, offering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that not only mitigate risks but also drive sustainable growth and innovation.





