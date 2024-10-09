WION Launches 'Business Masters' A New Show Featuring Conversations With Global Industry Leaders

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) WION, India's first and only global news channel, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest show, 'Business Masters'. This weekend special program, set to air from 12th October, Saturday, onwards at 4:30 PM IST and 11:00 AM GMT, offers viewers a unique opportunity to watch global business leaders engage through informal, in-depth conversations. The show delves into their professional journeys, challenges, motivations, and success stories. With WION's reach in over 190 countries, this show is set to be a mirror of India's rising industrial prowess to the rest of the world.



The upcoming show will focus on key topics such as the future of work, evolving leadership roles, the impact of technology on business transformation, the growing importance of diversity and inclusion, and balancing corporate profitability with social responsibility. Aimed at provoking thought, inspiring innovation, and providing actionable insights, WION Business Masters is a must-watch for business professionals, aspiring entrepreneurs, and leaders across industries.



WION Business Masters show will feature a stellar lineup of prominent business leaders, including Shubhranshu Singh, CMO of Tata Motors; A. Balasubramanian, MD & CEO of Aditya Birla Sunlife AMC; Shashank Srivastava, Member of the Executive Board, Maruti Suzuki India Limited; D.P. Singh, Deputy Managing Director & Jt. CEO of SBI Mutual Fund, with more such prominent guests to follow. Each episode will explore both the business insights and personal journeys of these industry experts, offering a comprehensive view of what it takes to succeed in today's fast-evolving global economy.



Mr. Pankaj Rai, Business Head of WION, emphasized the importance of the show, stating: "Business Masters will bring viewers closer to the industry leaders shaping the future of business. The show not only highlights their professional expertise but also sheds light on the personal stories that define their leadership. It's a chance for viewers to learn, be inspired, and connect with the values and ideas driving change in the business world."



Mr. Rabin Sharma, Managing Editor of WION, added "This is an engagement with the most respected names in the business landscape who share their unique skill sets and success strategies. Their thoughts on how one should channelise the change and challenges to be the leader."



Whether addressing the evolving role of leadership, the integration of technology, or the importance of social responsibility, WION Business Masters is set to be a must-watch for anyone looking to stay informed and inspired in the business world.



Zee Media Corporation Ltd, one of India's leading media companies, has a strong presence in the news and regional genres, with 18 news channels in seven different languages, reaching more than 528+ million viewers through its linear and digital properties.

