NOTA Secures More Votes Than Many Candidates
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In the recent Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, the“None of the Above” (NOTA) option garnered more votes than a majority of candidates in nearly all constituencies, according to results declared on Tuesday.
In Baramulla, NOTA received 561 votes, surpassing at least 12 contesting candidates.
In Karnah, it secured 464 votes, outpacing one candidate, while in Trehgam, NOTA received 920 votes, more than three candidates. Other notable figures include 341 votes in Sopore, 1,193 votes in Rafiabad (more than five candidates), 1,494 votes in Gulmarg (more than nine), 1,032 votes in Pattan (more than ten), and 846 votes in Sonawari (more than eight).
In Gurez, NOTA received 150 votes, surpassing two candidates, and in Kangan, it garnered 1,564 votes, exceeding four candidates in a contest with only six participants.
In the Ganderbal district, NOTA achieved 1,713 votes, more than ten candidates among 15. Other significant tallies included 732 votes in Hazratbal (more than nine), 1,220 in Lolab (more than five), and 585 in Lal Chowk (more than five). NOTA also surpassed multiple candidates in various other constituencies, including 2,082 votes in Zainapora and 2,390 votes in DH Pora.
Since its introduction in 2013 following the Supreme Court's directive in the PUCL vs. Union of India case, NOTA has allowed voters in India to express their discontent with the candidates on the ballot. The option was first utilized in the legislative assembly elections across four states and the Union Territory of Delhi, and it has gained traction among voters ever since.
