Albertsons Companies Associates Participate In North Texas Food Bank's 24-Hour Volunteer Event
Date
10/8/2024 11:00:25 PM
(MENAFN- 3BL)
For the second year in a row, a dedicated group of 50 Albertsons Companies associates participated in the North Texas Food bank 's 24-hour volunteer event on North Texas Giving Day!
Team members from Albertsons Cost.' Southern division and corporate office in Plano had the privilege of packaging bags of food for the Food 4 Kids program, which ensures kids go home from school with snacks in their backpacks. By the end of the 2.5-hour shift, associates packaged an impressive 2,640 bags, totaling over 13,000 pounds of food, or 11,000 meals for the program.
See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website .
MENAFN08102024007202015466ID1108760190
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.