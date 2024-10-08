Albertsons Companies Associates Participate In North Texas Food Bank's 24-Hour Volunteer Event

(MENAFN- 3BL) For the second year in a row, a dedicated group of 50 Albertsons Companies associates participated in the North Texas Food 's 24-hour volunteer event on North Texas Giving Day!

Team members from Albertsons Cost.' Southern division and corporate office in Plano had the privilege of packaging bags of food for the Food 4 Kids program, which ensures kids go home from school with snacks in their backpacks. By the end of the 2.5-hour shift, associates packaged an impressive 2,640 bags, totaling over 13,000 pounds of food, or 11,000 meals for the program.

