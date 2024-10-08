Tokyo To Host Groundbreaking 'Industrial Energy Green Transition 2024' Summit On December 3-5, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IEGT 2024 December 3 - 5

3 December Day 1: Low Carbon Hydrogen APAC

4 December Day 2: Green Steel APAC

5 December Day 3: Carbon Removal Technologies & CDR Markets

Innovative Agenda Unveiled with 3 Targeted Tracks Focused on Low Carbon Hydrogen, Green Steel, and Carbon Removal Technologies

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A high-profile event, 'Industrial Green Transition 2024 (IEGT2024)', is set to take place from December 3-5, 2024, in Tokyo, Japan. This premier will gather leading professionals from hard-to-abate sectors, government, and net-zero focused organizations to address the pressing challenge of transitioning to a low-carbon economy. With three distinctive and separately bookable tracks over three days, IEGT2024 offers an unparalleled platform for stakeholders looking to transform industrial energy practices and strategize for climate change.Designed to drive immediate action by fostering direct discussions among decision-makers, innovators, and policymakers, IEGT2024 will debate the latest developments from low-carbon energy resources to carbon removal solutions. With Japan committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, this conference is a pivotal platform for industries to engage in meaningful dialogue about their role in the green transition transformation.Day 1: Low Carbon Hydrogen APACThe 3-day event kicks off with the 'Low Carbon Hydrogen APAC' track on December 3, diving into the fast-evolving hydrogen economy. Hydrogen is emerging as a key player in the transition to a low-carbon future, with immense potential to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors like heavy industry and transportation. The road to a hydrogen-powered economy is complex, marked by significant challenges in cost, infrastructure and technological development, storage, and safety protocols.Participants will engage with leading experts as they explore the latest advancements in scalability of low-carbon hydrogen, regulatory frameworks, and financing options to accelerate hydrogen production and adoption. Speakers include Hidetaka Enso, Manager (GX Business Expert) from Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, who will provide a global hydrogen market overview. And Yingying Chen from Standard Chartered Bank will present on 'Financing Bankable Hydrogen Projects', outlining how the financial sector can support hydrogen expansion.A highlight of Day 1 is the 'Panel Discussion on Scaling Up Green Hydrogen Production', featuring industry leaders like Kenji Konno from ACME, Kentaro Yamaguchi from ENEOS, Sanjay Lodha from Tubacex Spain, and Ashwani Kumar Raina from ACWA Power. They will tackle the strategic challenges of scaling up green hydrogen and its role in the APAC region.Day 2: Green Steel APACDecember 4 focuses on the 'Green Steel APAC', an agenda built around the energy transition and sustainable steel production. As a vital sector in the global economy, steelmaking is under pressure to drastically reduce emissions in line with international climate goals. This summit will bring together thought leaders such as Gaku Ito from Tokyo Steel and Azlan Ho from Green Steel of WA to assess the current developments, especially promising solutions such as the integration of electric arc furnaces, hydrogen-based steel production, and carbon capture.The session opens with a think tank view of 'Green Steel in Asia' by panelists comprising Kenta Kubokawa from Transition Asia, Xinyi Shen from CREA, Daseul Kim from Solutions for Our Climate, and Michael Paik from GRC Solutions Korea. Discussion topics cover supply chain commitment, policy support, and the emerging Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), a critical piece of legislation that will influence the steel industry's approach towards carbon reduction.A thought-provoking panel discussion featuring Naveen Ahlawat from Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Antoinette Sol of Tata Steel Europe, Yuki Nakama from Sekisui Chemical, and Erik Rylander, Head of Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) at Stockholm Exergi AB, will delve into carbon reduction and removal measures, highlighting innovative strategies across industries.Day 2 aims to foster collaboration and drive forward the green transition in the steel sector in the Asia Pacific.Day 3: Carbon Removal Technologies & CDR MarketsThe final day, December 5, focuses on the 'Carbon Removal Technologies & CDR Markets', aimed at advancing durable solutions to achieve carbon neutrality. Carbon removal technologies like Direct Air Capture (DAC), Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS), biochar, and carbon mineralization are gaining importance as essential tools to achieve the global climate target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. This track is particularly vital for industries such as aviation, transportation, and steel production that face difficulties in reducing emissions directly.Industry leaders will delve into VCM market trends, carbon management regulatory frameworks, and the economic potential of CDR markets. The CDR sector is projected to grow significantly by 2030, making it a sustainable investment avenue for forward-thinking businesses. Patrick Buergi from South Pole will lead discussions on the 'CDR Market Trends and Buyer Perspectives', offering a global overview of CDR demand and supply dynamics. Other panellists are Hiroaki Sugimori from All Nippon Airways, Junya Takahashi from Sumitomo Corporation, Kavickumar Muruganathan, Microsoft and Yoshikazu Hirose from Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. Each will share their experience and motivation factors as first movers in adopting CDR strategy in their corporate sustainability initiatives.The day will conclude with a series of technical panels, highlighting the latest advancements in BECCS, biochar, and DAC technologies. Experts from top organizations like Stockholm Exergi, Climeworks Asia, and Carbon Xtract Corporation will provide in-depth analyses on how these solutions are shaping the future of carbon management.Why Attend IEGT2024?With three distinct tracks, IEGT2024 offers unparalleled flexibility and depth for attendees.Networking Opportunities: Meet industry peers, policymakers, and innovators who are driving change in energy transitions across Asia-Pacific. With designated networking breaks and cocktail sessions, IEGT2024 offers the platform for making meaningful connections.Insightful Discussions: From understanding hydrogen's role in decarbonization, importance of green steel in climate change, to exploring the future of carbon removal, with insights that can immediately be applied to business strategies.The three-day format offers either focused one specific track or bundled all three days for a comprehensive understanding of the energy transition landscape.Investment Opportunities: Latest market trends, financing options, and regulatory developments that could shape future investment.From bankable hydrogen projects to scaling carbon removal technologies, the conference offers insights into where and how to investCollaborative Action: Collaborative efforts are necessary for a sustainable energy future.Registration DetailsEarly bird registration discounts are available for a limited time, so secure your place today and be part of the future of industrial energy. Attendees have the option to register for individual tracks or attend the full three-day event for a complete experience. For more details on the agenda, speakers, and registration, visit the event website at .For media inquiries or further information, please contact Grace Oh at ... or +65 6346 9147About CMT EventsCMT Events is a global leader in producing world-class conferences focused on sustainability, technology, and industrial transformation. Our events bring together industry experts, policymakers, and innovators to discuss cutting-edge trends and technologies that are shaping the future.

