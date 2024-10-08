Sauna Shield Provides Premiere Homes Saunas To Firefighters And First Responders With Exclusive Discounts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sauna Shield Logo

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sauna Shield is a leading sauna distributor and components of luxury home saunas and wellness products. They are proud to announce a special promotional program dedicated to firefighters and first responders in the US and Canada. Sauna Shield is offering an exclusive purchasing program and savings on its range of premium infrared and traditional saunas, designed to help First Responders relax, recover, and rejuvenate.Firefighters and first responders experience intense physical and mental stress on the job with constant exposure to toxins. From exposure to harmful substances to the demands of long shifts, they are tasked to withstand the conditions that put both their physical health and mental well-being at risk. With research into sauna heat therapy and the health benefits continuing to grow, many firefighters and first responders have turned to sauna sessions as an effective way to combat the demanding challenges of the job. Sauna Shield's saunas offer an ideal solution and may help with muscle soreness, improving circulation, and detoxifying the body (consult a medical professional for more information).“We wanted to give back to our First Responders and provide a health vehicle for every firefighter in North America,” says Sauna Shield's Co-Founder Javier Armenta.“Our firefighters and first responders deserve every opportunity to decompress, and repetitive sauna use and heat exposure definitely helps. Our purchasing program is beneficial for all IAFF members and we've had many utilize their benefits for a comped sauna.”Sauna Shield ensures that every firefighter finds the perfect fit for their wellness needs. With options ranging from infrared saunas to traditional steam rooms, Sauna Shield ensures each firefighter has their perfect sauna. Each sauna is easy to install and built for long-lasting durability, so first responders can enjoy their detoxing session from the comfort of their homeSauna Shield is committed to offering affordable, high-end wellness solutions, ensuring that the First Responders who serve their communities can access the tools they need for recovery. To learn more about Sauna Shield's exclusive discounts for firefighters and first responders, visit Sauna Shield's website or contact one of our US-based customer service representatives.

Javier Armenta

Sauna Shield

+1 877-260-7478

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.