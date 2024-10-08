Rep. Gabe Vasquez Delivers Critical Funding To Strengthen Public Safety, Community Development And Energy Resilience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vasquez Delivers Funding to Deming

Vasquez Delivers Funding to Lordsburg

Vasquez Announces Funding for Southline Transmission Project

LORDSBURG, NM, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On Monday, October 7, U.S. Representative Gabe Vasquez (N.M.-02) met with officials from Lordsburg, N.M. and Deming, N.M. to deliver critical funding for southwestern New Mexico's communities. Vasquez secured investments for the Luna County Mobile Command Center, Lordsburg Community Center and the Southline Transmission Project to strengthen public safety, community development and energy resilience.“After listening to constituents and local leaders, I'm proud to deliver these investments to ensure the safety, well-being and future prosperity of our communities,” said Vasquez.“From improving public safety with the Luna Mobile Command Center, to providing a hub for families in Lordsburg, to modernizing our energy infrastructure with the Southline Transmission Project, we are building a stronger, more resilient New Mexico. In Congress, I'll continue to fight for the federal support our district deserves to grow and thrive.”Vasquez secured $500,000 for the Luna Mobile Command Center Project, a crucial investment in public safety that will directly support law enforcement and first responders. The new command center will ensure that emergency personnel have access to better equipment and communication tools to respond swiftly and effectively. This project underscores Vasquez's commitment to strengthening public safety initiatives, ensuring that local agencies are fully equipped to protect the community and manage emergencies with the highest level of coordination and efficiency.“We are so appreciative of Representative Gabe Vasquez, who has always been a good neighbor. I've seen him down here countless times and he is always in contact with us. And when it comes to public safety, this is not just a mobile command unit for the county, but also for state police and Deming police. Without this funding from Representative Vasquez, we could not afford something like this. When you get $500,000, it just shows you the tremendous support we've got from Representative Vasquez,” said Luna County Manager Chris Brice.“I am really appreciative that Luna County was awarded $500,000 to help provide upgrades for law enforcement and the incident command unit. It's time for an upgrade, and I appreciate Congressman Vasquez for getting this money down to Luna County,” said Luna County Commissioner Ray Trejo.In Lordsburg, Vasquez delivered a $500,000 check for the renovation of the Lordsburg Community Center, a key investment in supporting families and strengthening rural communities. The renovated center will provide expanded recreational opportunities for local families and youth, offering a safe and welcoming space for children. It will also serve as a hub for community gatherings and events, creating new opportunities for residents to come together. This project reflects Vasquez's commitment to enhancing quality of life in rural New Mexico.“I want to commend Representative Gabe Vasquez and the City of Lordsburg for taking the initiative to make some community improvements here. We rural New Mexico are always forgotten, it seems like. When we have someone like Representative Vasquez looking out for our small community, we know that we'll see some economic growth here,” said Hidalgo County Manager Tisha Green.Vasquez was also joined by leaders for the Southline Transmission Project to highlight a significant step forward for New Mexico's clean energy future. Last week, the Department of Energy (DOE) announced that the Southline Transmission Project has been chosen as one of five recipients as part of a $1.5 billion commitment to improve the electric grid nationwide. With this funding, Southline will construct the second phase of its project to deliver 1,000 megawatts of new capacity between Hidalgo County and Las Cruces, lowering utility bills for New Mexicans. As one of his first acts in office, Vasquez wrote to DOE in support of the Southline Transmission Project to bring high-paying jobs to rural communities and invest in New Mexico's renewable energy future.Since serving New Mexico in Congress, Vasquez has been fighting for our district's fair share of funding. Each year, Congress is responsible for passing Appropriations legislation to fund federal agencies. After hearing directly from constituents about what the federal budget should prioritize, Vasquez submitted 15 proposals for Community Project Funding each year on an array of issues ranging from supporting families to public safety investments to infrastructure improvements.

