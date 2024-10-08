Astronomers Discovered A New Disk Galaxy Orbiting Far From Earth
Astronomers have discovered the oldest known example of disk
galaxies orbiting far from Earth, in the constellation Sextant.
They noted that this galaxy will be observable only 700 million
years after the Big Bang, Azernews reports.
The discovery of an ancient disk galaxy rotating like the Milky
Way casts doubt on the theory of the speed of transformation of the
chaotically arranged primordial Universe into strictly ordered
galaxies filling space in the modern historical period.
Disk galaxies are among the most common objects in the universe,
accounting for about 60 percent of the total number of galaxies,
said Lucy Rowland, an astronomer at the University of Leeds. This
category includes both spiral and lenticular galaxies. The shape of
a disk galaxy resembles a flat disk of tens or hundreds of billions
of stars. This range includes the Milky Way and its nearest large
neighbors.
Astronomers previously believed that such galaxies did not exist
in significant numbers in the early universe, because they believed
that the high frequency of galaxy mergers and the increased
activity of supermassive black holes prevented ancient galaxies
such as the Milky Way and its analogues from acquiring an ordered
structure. a structure characteristic of the universe. Rowland
proved this idea wrong by observing the early universe with the
ALMA microwave telescope.
As the scientists noted, this telescope is able to see the
movement of the coldest gas and dust streams, and recently
astronomers used a ground-based survey telescope to determine the
structure of the ancient galaxy REBELS-25, discovered in the
constellation Sextant. ALMA observations have shown that this
object is not a chaotic elliptical galaxy typical of the early
universe, but is a large disk galaxy with a mass of about 10
billion times that of the sun.
According to astronomers, this figure is only a small sample of
the mass of the Milky Way, which indicates the presence of large
disk galaxies in the early Universe, very similar to ours. This
discovery indicates the incompleteness of existing theories of the
evolution of galaxies. Scientists have concluded that large spiral
and lenticular galaxies began to form later, when the universe was
in a less chaotic state and calmed down.
