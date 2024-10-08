Azercell Presents Iphone 16!

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The leading mobile operator continues to deliver the latest technologies to its subscribers

Azercell Telecom, an exclusive partner of Apple Inc. in Azerbaijan, is excited to present the new 16 series. Starting from October 4, the iPhone 16 lineup will be available at all Azercell Exclusive stores.

Pleasing its customers with the new campaign, Azercell presents a 3-month subscription to a 55GB internet pack to customers purchasing iPhone 16 at Azercell Exclusive stores.

The offer allows customers to save on mobile data costs while enjoying the exceptional performance of the iPhone 16.

For more information, please, visit Azercell Exclusive stores.