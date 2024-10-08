Azercell Presents Iphone 16!
The leading mobile operator continues to deliver the
latest technologies to its subscribers
Azercell Telecom, an exclusive Telecom partner of Apple Inc. in
Azerbaijan, is excited to present the new Iphone 16 series.
Starting from October 4, the iPhone 16 lineup will be available at
all Azercell Exclusive stores.
Pleasing its customers with the new campaign, Azercell presents
a 3-month subscription to a 55GB internet pack to customers
purchasing iPhone 16 smartphones at Azercell Exclusive stores.
The offer allows customers to save on mobile data costs while
enjoying the exceptional performance of the iPhone 16.
For more information, please, visit Azercell Exclusive
stores.
