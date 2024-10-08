Panasonic Introduces The World's Smallest And Lightest* Zoom Lens: LUMIX S 18-40Mm F4.5-6.3 (S-R1840)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic is pleased to announce the new

LUMIX S 18-40mm F4.5-6.3 lens based on the L-Mount system standard.

The new LUMIX S 18-40mm is the world's smallest and lightest* zoom lens, weighing approximately 155g/0.34lb, and is designed to be a compact and lightweight addition to the LUMIX S Series full frame lens line up.

The new LUMIX S 18-40 mm lens covers focal lengths from an ultra-wide angle of 18mm to a standard 40mm, with a closest shooting distance of 0.15m/0.49ft, allowing for the flexibility to capture expansive landscapes and buildings or portrait shots in a natural perspective.

In addition, the lens incorporates the high-quality video performance expected from

LUMIX with effective focus breathing suppression.

Main Features



1.

The World's Smallest and Lightest* Zoom Lens



Designed to be compact and portable with dimensions of 67.9 x 40.9 mm** and a light weight of 155g

A perfect partner to the compact full frame LUMIX S9 camera Robust and reliable dust, splash and freeze-resistant design with fluorine coating

2.

Unique 18-40mm Focal Length



18mm ultra-wide angle allows for capture of expansive landscapes, while the standard 40mm is perfect for shots with a natural perspective Capable of 18-120mm with the Hybrid Zoom function on the LUMIX S9

3.

Ideal for Both Photography and Videography



Excellent performance in both photo and video, capturing in high-resolution with beautiful bokeh quality Effectively suppresses focus breathing, in which the angle of view changes due to movements in the focus position

The LUMIX S 18-40mm F4.5-6.3 (S-R1840) will be available for purchase in Mid-November 2024 at valued channel partners for $499.99 USD for the lens and $1799.99 for the N Kit (S9 body + 18-40 lens).

In addition, LUMIX is announcing two new colors to the S9 assortment – Sakura Pink and Mint Green, which will be available for purchase Mid-November.

All six colorways will also be available in a new kit that features the S9 body and the S 18-40mm lens, offering the perfect travel partner for creators on the go.

*As of October 8, 2024. Among AF compatible interchangeable zoom lenses for full-frame mirrorless cameras.

**The world's thinnest at just 40.9mm when retracted.

. L-Mount is a trademark or registered trademark of Leica Camera AG.

. Design and specifications are subject to change without notice.



About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, N.J.-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Holdings Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2023, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at .

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

