Fruitcore Robotics Launches New Version Of Its Industrial Robot Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Fruitcore Robotics launches new version of its industrial robot

Fruitcore Robotics has launched its second industrial robotic arm – the HORST1000 G2. This new robot follows on from the HORST1500, which the company describes as“the first industrial robot of the new generation of digital robots”.

The second robot of this new generation combines innovative drive with intuitive operation and AI Copilot. HORST1000 G2 is quick to install and program – it requires no expert knowledge. It also offers the best lifetime costs on the market.

Technology leadership through innovative drive technology

With a payload of up to 16 kg, HORST1000 G2 is the strongest robot of its size class on the market.

Like HORST1500, the robot is characterized by a unique, patented drive technology that is maintenance-free and particularly cost-efficient, thus significantly reducing lifetime costs.

A six-year warranty on the drive train underlines the system's reliability and cost-effectiveness.

Jens Riegger, CEO of fruitcore robotics, says:“Our technology combines innovation and economic value to make automation accessible to a broad user base.

”Companies that rely on our robots achieve an impressive return on investment in just a few months, giving them a clear competitive advantage.”

Intelligent control and safe human-machine interaction

One highlight of the new Digital Robot generation is the AI Copilot integrated into the control software, which equips the robot with cognitive abilities.

This technology allows users to communicate with the robot in real time and to solve complex tasks quickly and accurately with AI support.

The AI Copilot not only simplifies support, but also helps with specific programming tasks. This further increases flexibility and significantly reduces dependence on experts.

In addition, HORST1000 G2 features advanced safety solutions designed for safe use with humans. Like all fruitcore robotics robots, the robot can be operated at a safely reduced speed and with safety sensors, even without a protective fence.

It is also available as a ready-to-use solution kit that meets all safety requirements and saves valuable time in CE conformity.

Optimized for machine loading and harsh environments

With a reach of 1141 mm and a payload of up to 16 kg, HORST1000 G2 is optimized for machine tending and parts handling tasks. It effortlessly moves heavy tools and components across the entire workspace.

The robot is equipped with IP54 protection. This makes it ideal for harsh production environments.

Thanks to its compact design, HORST1000 G2 can move close to machines and reach deep into them, significantly increasing flexibility in cramped production environments.

The robot processes trays with a work surface of up to 450 x 900 mm or in a square format of up to 520 x 520 mm.

Intelligent software features enable flexible management of different machine production programs for different work orders.

The smooth integration of machine functions, such as automatic door opening and communication with clamping devices, offers a particularly efficient solution for CNC machines.

In addition, the improved axis acceleration increases efficiency when handling heavy parts and when using large grippers.

Ready for immediate use for CNC machines in metal processing

In combination with the automation module for machine tending, HORST1000 G2 offers an out-of-the-box solution that has been specifically developed for machine tending.

Jens Riegger says:“This enables a quick implementation in production lines, with only 15 percent of the usual project effort.”

Thanks to existing interfaces to most CNC machine manufacturers, the robot can be seamlessly integrated.

In metalworking medical technology, robots are used to manufacture surgical instruments, where they efficiently load and unload CNC milling or turning machines and prepare manufacturing processes.

They are also used in the metalworking automotive industry to load and unload machines, and ensure consistently high quality in measurement and testing technology tasks.