Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Announces Extension Of FDNY, PANYNJ K1 Call Box Contracts

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, has announced two updated service agreements. According to the announcement, both the New York City Fire Department (“FDNY”) and the Authority of New York and New Jersey (“PANYNJ”) have updated their contracts with Knightscope. Specifically, the FDNY renewed its service agreement for K1 Call Boxes while the PANYNJ added a Full Service Maintenance Plan (“FSMP”), which covers K1 Call Boxes that are installed on the George Washington Bridge.

“A life-saving event on the George Washington Bridge

reported earlier this year encouraged further investment into the program,” stated the company in the press release.“And [an] FSMP will provide the Port Authority with operational confidence in the system backed up by service maintenance support and software that FDNY already enjoys. By enacting these operational fail-safes, community leaders are ensuring access to multiple portals needed to alert the appropriate authorities in times of danger, personal crisis or medical emergencies.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety. The company's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world.

For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to KSCP are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within

the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN