Finery Markets Expands Pool Of Global Liquidity Providers Through Partnership With Stillman Digital

Finery Markets, a leading non-custodial ECN, has partnered with Stillman Digital, a global and digital asset liquidity provider.

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Finery Markets, a leading non-custodial ECN and the provider of a SaaS trading for institutional clients, has partnered with Stillman Digital, a global and digital asset liquidity provider which has facilitated over $20 billion in trade volume since 2021.Stillman Digital provides a host of liquidity solutions, including electronic trade execution, market making, OTC block trading, and on/off-ramp solutions. As a liquidity provider on Finery Markets, they operate within the firm quotes in the order book, catering to counterparties utilizing various Finery Markets products such as FM Marketplace, FM Liquidity Match, and FM Whitelabel.Konstantin Shulga, Finery Markets CEO, commented: "We are pleased to welcome Stillman Digital to our lineup of global liquidity providers available on Finery Markets. With Stillman Digital on board, our liquidity takers-including payment companies, OTC desks, brokers, and digital asset firms-will benefit from competitive pricing across a diverse range of asset pairs."Jack West, Stillman Digital Co-founder, commented, "By integrating with Finery Markets, we will be offering our liquidity solutions and trading services to a broader customer base. We believe that crypto ECNs represent a dynamic market structure component that will foster innovation and enable us to enhance our market footprint by delivering the most competitive pricing available within their ecosystem."Established in 2019, Finery Markets enables over 100 global businesses dealing in digital assets to access OTC liquidity. With several crypto licenses and registrations across different jurisdictions, Stillman Digital has facilitated over $20 billion in trade volume since 2021.About Finery MarketsFinery Markets, the premier non-custodial crypto ECN, provides cutting-edge trading infrastructure for institutional players in over 35 countries. We seamlessly connect clients across North America, Europe, Asia, LatAm, and Africa.Finery Markets offers the first hybrid, crypto-native ECN that allows trading through an aggregated order book or RFQ.Since our launch in 2019, we have been growing our ecosystem, serving 150+ digital asset clients, including payment providers, brokers, OTC desks, hedge funds, and custodians. We connect digital asset players by offering them effortless connectivity to an extensive network of partners. Our services enhance capital efficiency, ensure optimal execution, assist in risk management, and simplify settlement processes.Finery Markets is the first crypto ECN to receive the SOC 2 Type 1 certification. In 2024, Finery Markets was selected as one of the top 50 rising stars in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 competition.Finery Markets hosts“The Flow” a C-level institutional crypto podcast that explores the development of the digital assets market structure.For more information, please email ....About Stillman DigitalStillman Digital is a global technology and digital asset liquidity provider with headquarters in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.They provide the liquidity expertise, settlement rails and technology solutions for their counterparties to participate in the digital asset market in a regulated and compliant manner. For more information, please visit .

