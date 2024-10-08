Kajeet Announces New Investment From MWP Growth Capital To Accelerate Growth And Expansion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Recapitalization with MWP Growth Capital Positions Kajeet for High-Growth

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kajeet® , a leading provider of wireless solutions for education and enterprise markets, announced today a strategic from MWP Growth Capital . This investment, part of a controlled recapitalization, positions Kajeet to accelerate its expansion across high-growth sectors, further solidifying its leadership in the rapidly evolving wireless and IoT markets.

Kajeet has been at the forefront of delivering managed IoT services that power connectivity across education, healthcare, transportation, and communications industries. With a 20-year track record of success, Kajeet has experienced strong growth driven by the increasing demand for reliable and secure wireless solutions in both education and enterprise settings.

"This recapitalization marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Kajeet," said Ben Weintraub, CEO of Kajeet.

Ben Weintraub, CEO of Kajeet. "With MWP Growth Capital's support, we are well-positioned to accelerate our efforts to bring scalable solutions to market and expand our reach across high growth sectors of the market. Our core focus remains providing reliable, secure, and managed wireless services that empower our customers to thrive in the connected world."

MWP Growth Capital, a private equity investor that has achieved successful investments in real estate, healthcare, and IoT services, is committed to driving the future of wireless connectivity through this partnership. "Kajeet has built an impressive business and a strong leadership team with a commitment to innovation and impact," stated

Rob Adams, Managing Partner at MWP Growth Capital. "By injecting new capital into the company and working closely with Kajeet's experienced management, we aim to support both organic growth and strategic acquisitions to solidify Kajeet's position as the market leader, leveraging Sentinel, a world-class connectivity management platform."

The Kajeet leadership team will continue to oversee operations, ensuring a seamless transition while pursuing aggressive growth strategies. With two decades of experience in providing connectivity solutions, Kajeet plans to further scale its offerings and enhance its service capabilities, benefiting its customers and communities alike.

"The digital divide remains a significant challenge, and we are more committed than ever to solving it," added

Weintraub. "This investment allows us to expand our reach and impact, ensuring that the benefits of Sentinel can be delivered to more enterprises and organizations than ever before."

MWP Growth Capital views this investment as an opportunity to transform the landscape of wireless connectivity and bring scale to IoT use cases.

Houlihan Lokey

served as the exclusive financial advisor to Kajeet in this transaction.

About Kajeet

Kajeet provides optimized IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable, and controlled internet connectivity to nearly 3,000 businesses, schools and districts, state, and local governments. Kajeet's private network solutions simplify private wireless to allow customers to design, install and manage their own private wireless networks. Kajeet's award-winning management platform, Sentinel® , includes visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security, and multi-network flexibility. Since 2003, Kajeet has helped thousands of organizations connect over a million devices around the world. To learn more, visit kajeet

About MWP Growth Capital

MWP Growth Capital is a Cincinnati-based boutique private equity firm specializing in growth-stage investments across technology, healthcare, and industrial sectors. The firm partners with visionary management teams to drive long-term value through strategic capital investments, operational enhancements, and growth acceleration.

Media & Analyst Relations:

Linda Jennings, [email protected]

248-521-3606

