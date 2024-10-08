Rokit Racing Star Sim Winner Deagen Fairclough Crowns Record-Breaking British F4 Season With 14Th Win At Brands Hatch

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Deagen Fairclough with the British F4 trophy

Fairclough has completed the most dominant and successful season in the history of the British F4 championship

At the iconic Brands Hatch F1 circuit on Sunday 6th October, Deagen Fairclough completed the most dominant and successful season of the British F4 championship, making him the most successful driver in British F4 history. Not only did the 18-year-old secure the title in record time, but he took 22 podiums, 15 poles, 14 victories and scored 579.5 points while doing so, finishing more than 200 ahead of his nearest challenger.As a comparison, when F1 driver Lando Norris won the British F4 championship in 2015, he finished with 413 points, winning eight races."I can barely believe what's happened this year and, while I'm really excited to see what happens next year, I'm quite sad it's over because I've loved every minute of the F4 championship." Said Fairclough. "I'm so grateful for the incredible backing I've received from my team Hitech GP and for the full support I've been so lucky to have from my sponsors ROKiT."Two years ago, 16 year old Fairclough was racing part time, when the funds allowed, in the Fiesta Junior Championship while sim-racing in his bedroom to hone his skills as best he could. His big break came when he heard about, entered and won the inaugural ROKiT Racing Stars competition.Conceived and implemented by ROKiT's Jonathan Kendrick and the late Bob Fernley, ROKiT Racing Star was the first ever 'sim-to-circuit' competition offering, potentially, a fully-funded drive the British F4 championship, providing the winners were able to complete the rigorous testing and qualifying procedures required to race in the real world, on track, against other aspiring young drivers.Fairclough won the competition, passed all the tests required and learnt a great deal in his first year in F4, winning 3 races and finishing 3rd overall."We noticed that Deagen's 3 wins came in the last 3 race weekends of the 2023 season which we believed meant he had learned how to win races, as the season progressed." Said Jonathan Kendrick. "We simply had to award him a second year with a fully-funded drive in the F4 championship to see how much he could achieve and, well, the rest is history. His achievements this year are unprecedented and his record-breaking 14 race victories will stand for many years.""It's particularly pleasing for me to see the incredible success Deagen has achieved this year because that's exactly what we set out to achieve with ROKiT Racing Star. That's why I've decided to run the competition again early next year, but this time on a global scale." Added Kendrick."Without ROKiT Racing Star I could never have raised the enormous amount of money needed to compete in F4 at all, let alone for 2 whole seasons. It means everything to me that Jonathan and Bob gave me that incredible chance and I can't wait to be the proud ambassador for the next ROKIT Racing Driver competition next year." Added Fairclough.

Post race interview

