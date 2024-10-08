Afrobeats Infused With Afro-Brazilian Culture Poised To Take The Grammy Stage

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Kayo Adele's Groundbreaking Contribution to Best African Performance

MIAMI, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Grammy Awards approach, the Recording Academy prepares to honor exceptional talent across genres, with the spotlight this year shining brightly on internationally acclaimed producer, singer, and songwriter Kayo Adele. Making waves in the Afrobeats scene, Kayo is elevating creativity to unprecedented heights by seamlessly blending Afro-Brazilian, South African, and West African cultural influences, paving the way for the future of the newly established "Best African Music Performance" category.

Kayo Adele's debut single, "I Don't Even Know," is under consideration for Best African Music Performance and has secured a prominent position on the voters' ballot for the 2025 Grammy Awards. Additionally, his second single, "Bam Bam Baby," is also up for consideration in this prestigious category. The music video for "I Don't Even Know," filmed in Brazil, showcases the vibrant talents of exceptional Afro-Brazilian dancers and highlights iconic Brazilian landmarks, available for viewing on Kayo Adele's YouTube or VEVO channel and music streams on all platforms .

With a proven track record of independently producing multiple top-charting Billboard dance singles, Kayo continues to demonstrate his extraordinary talent and versatility as a multi-instrumentalist and sound engineer.

What sets Kayo Adele apart is not only his musical versatility but also his innovative collaborations with prominent DJs worldwide, particularly in the South African Amapiano genre, characterized by its melodic log bass. A notable partnership with DJ Juan Coon, an esteemed international DJ and co-producer of both tracks, brings a unique magic to these collaborations. DJ Juan's keen ear for Afro-fusion and diverse styles enhances the appeal of Kayo's music, further solidifying his position as a trailblazer in the industry.

For your Grammy consideration (FYC), we encourage you to vote for Kayo Adele. The ballot is now open, and we invite you to experience this fresh and impactful style of music that resonates with audiences worldwide. Join us in celebrating Kayo Adele's remarkable journey as he continues to touch hearts and inspire through his artistry.

About Kayo Adele

Kayo Adele is an internationally acclaimed music producer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist based in Miami, Florida, whose impact on the music industry is undeniable. Renowned for his exceptional talent and extensive experience, Kayo has gained global recognition for his record releases, which consistently climb the Billboard dance charts, securing top ten positions.

