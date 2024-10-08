Verizon Announces New Round Of Grant Funding For Small Businesses

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Through Verizon Small Business Digital Ready, small businesses can access free courses in English and Spanish, coaching with small business experts, and an opportunity to apply for a $10,000 grant.

The has also partnered with Next Street to share a“Small Business Funding Marketplace,” where business owners can search for loan and grant opportunities based on their business needs. The program has reached over 350,000 businesses across the country, of which 51% are women-owned and 62% are Black or Hispanic-owned.



BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As access to capital is a common challenge for entrepreneurs, Verizon is announcing new $10,000 grant funding opportunities available for small businesses via the Verizon Small Business Digital Ready platform. Small business owners who register on the platform can receive free, personalized access to over 50 online courses in English and Spanish, mentorship opportunities with industry experts, 1:1 and group expert coaching, virtual and in-person community events and the opportunity to apply for grant funding.

The program is operated in partnership with Next Street and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC). To date, Small Business Digital Ready has reached over 350,000 small businesses nationwide, of which 51% are women-owned and 62% are Black or Hispanic-owned.

Until December 13, 2024 at 11:59pm PT, small businesses can unlock the application for this round of grant funding by first registering on the Verizon Small Business Digital Ready portal and completing at least two courses, coaching or community events, in any combination between July 1, 2024 and December 13, 2024 at 11:59pm PT. Small businesses that complete the application will be eligible for consideration to receive a $10,000 grant.

“Small businesses are the backbone of communities, and we have a responsibility to help them thrive,” said Donna Epps, Chief Responsible Business Officer at Verizon. “Verizon Small Business Digital Ready was created to uplift small business owners through digital skills training, and we're proud to offer another grant opportunity to this diverse and growing community of small business owners nationwide.”

The platform is also launching“Small Business Funding Marketplace,” a repository of open funding and loan opportunities available to small businesses, and has launched“Learning Paths.” Learning paths such as“Improve your access to capital” and“Build your unique brand” prompt users to complete a series of resources to help them get closer to achieving a business goal.

Verizon is not a lender or broker. The Small Business Funding Marketplace is provided by Next Street Financial LLC. Not all applications are approved. All financing decisions are made by third-party capital providers. Qualifications, requirements, approval, and loan terms vary based on the type of loan, applicant qualifications, and by state.

Media contact:

Hope Arcuri Armanus

...

336-813-4673