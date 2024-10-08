Female Empowerment Breaks Ground In Austin With The New WORKBENCH Office Development

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Women-Led Businesses Are Shaping the Future of East Austin's Commercial Real Estate

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exciting moment for women in commercial real estate, three long-established Austin business owners have broken ground on a new office development, WORKBENCH, located at E 7th Street and Pedernales Street.

With women owning just 3% of commercial nationwide, this project signifies a significant step forward for female empowerment and community building in Austin.

Jennifer Seay , Shawna Sieck , and DeLea Becker , each having owned their businesses for over 20 years, are three women-owned partners in this multi-equity development. Seay is the Founder and CEO of Art + Artisans , an art consulting firm specializing in curating custom artwork for real estate developers. Sieck is the Owner and President of Legacy Lighting , a lighting manufacturer representative firm and 2023 Austin Gives Member . She specializes in lighting design. Becker, Founder and Broker of Beck-Reit Commercial Real Estate and Beck-Reit Asset Management , has specialized in East Austin real estate for 25 years. Becker drives every aspect of development, sales, and commercial property investments, leading projects with strategic execution.

These women partners on WORKBENCH bring a rich personal history to their business ventures. Sieck, a fifth-generation Austin resident, was inspired by her grandmother, who defied societal norms by purchasing real estate in 1955. Seay was recently nominated for the Austin Business Journal's Women in Business Awards, and her work with Art + Artisans was recently featured in the New York Times. Becker, a trailblazer in her own right, is regularly recognized as a Top Leader in Real Estate and Construction nationally and was named a BISNow Austin Commercial Real Estate Female Trailblazer in 2022.

Seay, Sieck, and Becker are joined by other prominent women leading key aspects of WORKBENCH's development. Alison Satt, Vice President and Division Manager of Swinerton Builders Austin division has overseen the project's sustainable building design, incorporating cross-laminated timber (CLT) and glue-laminated timber (GLT). This environmentally friendly design will reduce CO2 emissions by 500 metric tons, equivalent to removing 301 cars from the road for a year. The architectural vision is shaped by Kim Power, Partner at Dick Clark + Associates , a well-known Austin-based architecture and interior design firm. Other partners in the project are Lindgren Development and Fort Structures .

Both Seay and Sieck lead family-owned companies with majority-women teams, and all three women have significantly contributed to the Austin community. Together, the partners aim to create a functional workspace and a thriving community that serves as a beacon for women in business.

"We're beyond excited to break ground on WORKBENCH – this project is more than just an office building; it's a symbol of progress and empowerment for women in commercial real estate!" said Seay, Sieck, and Becker in a joint statement. "With so few women owning commercial real estate, we want to change that narrative. We're creating a space where women can work and thrive and be inspired to take ownership in this industry. As business owners with over 20 years of experience, we want to encourage women to take bold steps, invest in themselves, and help shape the future of Austin's commercial landscape."

By fostering an environment where women are empowered to take ownership of their careers and investments, Seay, Sieck, and Becker hope to inspire the next generation of female entrepreneurs to break into commercial real estate. Their vision extends beyond physical development; they want WORKBENCH, which received overwhelming support from neighbors and local businesses, to become a hub where women can collaborate, share resources, and actively shape Austin's future in business and the community.

About Art + Artisans

Art + Artisans is a women-owned, local Austin full-service art consulting firm that works with real estate developers, companies, and their design teams to select and install customized art programs throughout Texas and the United States. The firm curates and manages complex art installations that differentiate properties, connect to client brands and communities, and create an engaging experience where people genuinely want to spend time.

About Legacy Lighting

Legacy Lighting is an award-winning leading lighting design firm specializing in integration, lighting controls, and manufacturers' representation. Their expert designers and LEED professionals stay at the forefront of lighting trends, codes, and technologies, ensuring that every project meets efficiency and code compliance. From programming design to cutting-edge lighting technology, Legacy Lighting creates tailored solutions that balance aesthetic excellence with budgetary needs and is committed to providing innovative and sustainable lighting designs that meet LEED and Green Building requirements.

About Beck-Reit Commercial Real Estate

Beck-Reit Commercial Real Estate is a full-service commercial real estate firm with decades of experience in representing buyers, sellers, tenants, and landlords. Focused on helping clients grow their businesses and build wealth, Beck-Reit offers comprehensive brokerage services and in-house property management and construction and development solutions. With deep expertise and a client-first approach, Beck-Reit Commercial Real Estate is committed to providing the highest level of service and support across all aspects of commercial real estate.

For more information, please visit:









SOURCE Art + Artisans

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED