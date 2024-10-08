Maryville Counseling Opens On West Broadway Ahead Of World Mental Health Day

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The new private group practice is now accepting clients, offering clinical mental services to individuals and families throughout Maryville and Blount County

Maryville Counseling , a private group practice committed to helping individuals and families embrace their mental health, announces they are now open in Maryville and accepting clients throughout Blount County.

Founded by director Katherine Campbell, LPC/MHSP (T), NCC, MS, the practice introduces a new safe space for residents of Blount County to be heard, with counselors specializing in trauma, complex stress and anxiety, life transitions, relationship and family needs, academic and career, postpartum care, neurodivergent mindsets and more.

"With World Mental Health Day occurring on October 10, it's the right moment to officially open our doors and remind the community how important it is to take care of our mental health," Campbell said. "Mental health conditions will impact one in five adults each year, and those that do not experience a condition directly are likely close to someone who will. At Maryville Counseling, we believe that no matter what someone is facing, they deserve an opportunity to mentally thrive, not just survive."

To help provide services to clients that may need reduced rates, the practice is also launching the Maryville Counseling Assistance Fund. In partnership with local artisans, Maryville Counseling will sell crafts and other local goods, with half of each purchase supporting the creator and half being allocated to the fund. Money from the fund will be carefully directed to supplement discounted services or provide pro bono work for clients in need. Maryville Counseling is also offering immediate reduced rate and pro bono trauma services for those affected by Hurricane Helene.

"Being able to provide impactful services to those in my hometown is particularly special to me," said Lauren Shockley, MS, counselor at Maryville Counseling. "And as Maryville and the surrounding areas continue to grow, it's critical that all those in our community have access to the resources they need to live their best lives. Along with our other providers, I look forward to providing a healthy environment in which our neighbors can feel safe and work with us to overcome the challenges in their lives."

Maryville Counseling is located at 508 West Broadway Avenue, Maryville, Tennessee 37801 inside the APEX II office building.

To learn more about Maryville Counseling, inquire about services provided or book an appointment, please call (865) 809-0274 or visit .

To support the Maryville Counseling Assistance Fund, please visit .

About Maryville Counseling

With a mission to help individuals and families embrace their mental health and thrive, not just survive, Maryville Counseling is a private group practice comprised of professionals in the field passionate about serving others. Founded by Katherine Campbell, LPC/MHSP (T), NCC, MS in 2024, the practice offers counseling services with specialties in challenging life transitions, relationship and family needs, academic and career issues, anxiety, complex stress, trauma and PTSD, postpartum care, neurodivergent mindsets and more. Maryville Counseling serves Maryville, Alcoa, Walland, Townsend, Friendsville, Louisville, Lenoir City and beyond. To learn more about Maryville Counseling and services provided, please visit . To support the Maryville Counseling Assistance Fund, which helps provide reduced rate and pro bono services to clients in need, please visit .

