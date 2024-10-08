Media reports Iran possessing ‘at least ten’ plots for Israeli assault

(MENAFN) The Iranian military has reportedly devised "at least ten" strategies in anticipation of potential Israeli strikes, as tensions between the two nations continue to escalate. This information was disclosed by the Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).



The heightened conflict comes on the heels of Iran's missile barrage directed at Israeli military bases last week, a move Tehran characterized as retaliation for the recent killings of prominent Hamas and Hezbollah leaders by Israel. In response, Israeli officials have vowed to launch a "serious and significant" counterattack.



According to military sources cited by Tasnim, Iran's planned responses may not mirror the scale of any Israeli actions but could be more severe and target different objectives. This strategic flexibility is aimed at maximizing the impact of Iran's retaliation. The source further emphasized that, due to Israel's smaller geographic size and sensitive infrastructure, Iranian actions could result in "unprecedented troubles" for the Israeli state.



The situation is further complicated by the involvement of other nations. The Iranian source warned that any country assisting Israel in a potential attack would cross "Iran’s red lines" and face consequences. This statement appears to be a direct reference to the United States, which has been in discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government regarding potential strikes on Iranian facilities.



Last week, reports emerged that the U.S. offered Israel a "compensation package" in exchange for refraining from attacks on Iranian nuclear sites or oil infrastructure. However, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated that "everything is on the table," leaving open the possibility of various military options.



As the geopolitical situation continues to evolve, both Iran and Israel are poised for further escalations, with each side preparing for a complex web of military responses and international ramifications.

