Shark Tank Season 4: Snapdeal Co-Founder Kunal Bahl Joins The Startup TV Show

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Co-founder of Snapdeal and Titan Capital, Kunal Bahl, has joined the highly anticipated television show Shark Tank India as an investor, Titan Capital announced in a social post on October 7.

“We're thrilled and elated to announce that our co-founder, Kunal Bahl is joining #SharkTankIndia as the newest #Shark!” said the company in the post on X.

Shark Tank India's TV show returns with its fourth season, promising an exciting lineup of ideas and entrepreneurs.



“From co-founding @snapdeal to backing some of India 's most promising startups with @TitanCapitalVC, Kunal's entrepreneurial journey has been extraordinary. Now, he's ready to bring his passion for building and scaling businesses to the @sharktankindia stage!” said the social media post.

Shark Tank India also welcomed the 'new shark', Kunal Bahl, who is also the promoter of Unicommerce.

Kunal Bahl is a prominent entrepreneur and investor who has successfully built and scaled multiple technology ventures while investing in more than 250 startups. Bhal has earned awards like the Economic Times Entrepreneur of the Year, the Joseph Wharton Award for Young Leadership, and a spot on Fortune's 40 Under 40 list, according to the news portal India Today.

The TV show makers shared the same promo featuring the new shark (investor) on Shark Tank India's Instagram . Kunal Bahl will be sharing the panel with the Founder and CEO of People Group, Anupam Mittal, Co-Founder of boAt Lifestyle, Aman Gupta, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Namita Thapar, and OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal.

Shark Tank's Season 4 introduces new hosts, Sahiba Bali and Ashish Solanki, with its exclusive release on Sony LIV, Shark Tank India 4 promises to treat viewers with thrilling pitches, intense negotiations, and inspiring success stories, according to the news portal.

The startup funding reality show is the official Indian remake of the American show of the same name. Season 4 will stream on SonyLiv soon.