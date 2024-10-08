Israel unveils its army losses

(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have disclosed that at least 726 have lost their lives since the onset of the Gaza conflict a year ago. Additionally, the IDF reported that over 4,500 soldiers have sustained injuries during this period.



Of the 726 fatalities, 346 occurred during ground operations in Gaza, which commenced on October 27, 2023. This toll represents the highest number of Israeli military casualties in a single conflict since the 1973 Yom Kippur War, which resulted in over 2,600 Israeli deaths.



The IDF's report indicates that 56 of the 726 fatalities were due to friendly fire or other operational accidents. It is important to note that the figures released only account for those "whose names have been permitted for publication," suggesting that the actual death toll could be significantly higher.



In terms of injuries, a total of 4,576 Israeli troops have been reported hurt since the war began, with 2,300 of those injuries occurring during ground operations in Gaza.



The conflict began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, resulting in approximately 1,100 Israeli deaths and around 250 hostages taken back to Gaza. In retaliation, Israel declared war on Hamas and initiated an extensive bombing campaign in the Palestinian territory. This was followed by a ground operation three weeks later. After a year of conflict, nearly 42,000 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, have reportedly died, according to health authorities in Gaza.



The ongoing situation remains dire, with both military and civilian casualties continuing to rise, underscoring the severe humanitarian impact of the conflict.

MENAFN08102024000045015687ID1108757573