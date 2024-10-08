Government of Samoa sounds alarms over potential environmental disaster

(MENAFN) The of Samoa is sounding alarms over a potential environmental disaster following the sinking of a New Zealand navy vessel, the HMNZS Manawanui, off the coast of the island of Upolu. The 85-meter ship ran aground on a reef before catching fire and ultimately sinking on Sunday, prompting fears of a significant oil spill.



In a press conference, acting Samoan Prime Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifasio stated that the likelihood of a fuel spill is “highly probable.” He further noted that the vessel is “not recoverable” since it has sunk beneath the ocean surface, complicating the situation.



In response to the incident, New Zealand authorities have initiated an urgent cleanup operation. Defense Minister Judith Collins emphasized that addressing the environmental impact is the “top priority.” She disclosed that the ship contained various types of oil, including lubricating oil, hydraulic oil, and diesel, heightening the risk of contamination in the surrounding waters.



Local residents living near the wreck site reported detecting a strong odor of oil just before the vessel sank, indicating that an oil spill may already be occurring. Environmental experts have raised serious concerns about the potential consequences for Samoa's coastal ecosystems. Dr. Iati Iati from Victoria University of Wellington pointed out that most of Samoa’s biodiversity and biomass is concentrated near the shore, making any oil spill particularly detrimental.



Iati Iati also suggested that there could be public anger directed towards New Zealand in the wake of this incident and recommended that Samoa should undertake its own investigation to hold its neighbor accountable for the environmental risks posed by the shipwreck.



As the situation develops, Samoa faces the daunting task of managing the environmental fallout from this maritime disaster while grappling with the broader implications for its coastal communities and ecosystems. The urgency of a coordinated response is clear, as local authorities and environmental experts work together to mitigate the potential impact of the oil spill on Samoa's fragile marine environment.

