(MENAFN) A damaged cargo ship laden with 20,000 tons of ammonium nitrate has become stranded off the northern European coast, raising significant safety concerns. The vessel, MV Ruby, which is registered in Malta and managed by Serenity based in the UAE, has been unable to dock for repairs due to fears that its hazardous cargo could pose an explosive risk.



According to a report by the New York Times, the situation escalated after the MV Ruby left the Russian of Kandalaksha in August, bound for Africa. During its journey, the ship ran aground in a storm, causing damage to its hull, rudder, and propeller. After seeking refuge in Malta for repairs, authorities stipulated that the ship could only dock if it offloaded its cargo first. Subsequently, the MV Ruby attempted to enter Norwegian waters in early September, where inspectors confirmed the damage but deemed the ship seaworthy, instructing it to leave due to the hazardous nature of its cargo.



The vessel has faced rejection from ports in Sweden, Denmark, and Lithuania. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis articulated the concern that, as the ship originates from Russia—an "unfriendly international actor"—there is uncertainty about any potential malicious intent behind its presence. This apprehension is compounded by fears that the ship could be a "Trojan horse," potentially aimed at sabotaging shipping and port infrastructure in the region.



Eitvydas Bajarunas, Lithuania’s former ambassador to the United Kingdom, referred to the vessel as a "floating megabomb" in an opinion piece for CEPA, a U.S. arms industry-funded think tank. He cautioned that the ship could be part of Russia’s broader strategy of "hybrid warfare" against Western interests.



As the MV Ruby remains in limbo, the situation reflects broader anxieties regarding maritime safety and geopolitical tensions, highlighting the potential risks posed by hazardous materials transported through contested waters. The international community continues to grapple with the implications of such incidents, as authorities seek to balance logistical needs with national security concerns.

