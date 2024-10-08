Serbian President expresses concerns regarding ongoing crisis in Middle East

(MENAFN) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has expressed concerns that the ongoing crisis in the Middle East is weakening the West's position in the Ukraine conflict, suggesting that the situation is increasingly "slipping away" from American control. In a recent interview with Pink TV, Vucic elaborated on how the tensions in the Middle East, particularly following Hamas's surprise attack on Israel last October, have implications for the broader geopolitical landscape.



Vucic contended that Israeli Prime may view the Hamas attack as a "historic opportunity" to address longstanding issues facing Israel, potentially securing his legacy regardless of his political future. He emphasized the complexity of the current situation, hoping for a swift resolution to the conflicts that are now intertwined with the West's challenges in Ukraine.



He noted that the Ukraine conflict is becoming more difficult for the West and warned that it could "come back to them like a boomerang" if not addressed soon. Vucic expressed a belief that the outcome of the upcoming U.S. presidential election could influence the trajectory of the Ukraine conflict, stating that if Republican candidate Donald Trump wins, he could potentially halt the war. Conversely, he also suggested that Democratic candidate Kamala Harris might feel pressured to take action to end the hostilities.



While Harris has positioned herself as a strong supporter of Ukraine, Trump has promised to seek a resolution within 24 hours of taking office, advocating for measures that could include restricting Ukraine’s NATO membership and establishing a demilitarized zone along the front lines.



The Serbian president’s remarks underscore the growing complexity of international relations, where conflicts in one region can significantly impact dynamics in another, raising concerns about the effectiveness of U.S. leadership in these crises. As tensions continue to escalate, the potential for a shift in strategy among Western powers becomes increasingly relevant.

