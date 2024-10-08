MENAFN - PR Newswire) DENVER, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer winds down, both we and our furry family members feel the shift that autumn brings: a slower pace, less activity, and, for dogs left alone during the day, unfavorable boredom. This fall, the canine enrichment toy specialistsat Outward Hound®and the original calming donut bed creators,Best Friends by Sheri® , are here to help.

Prepare Your Pet for Fall with Outward Hound®

For two days only during

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days (October 8-9) , snag fantastic savings on a lineup of products designed to keep your dog thoroughly enriched, even as the temperature drops.

Tips for Keeping Your Pet Busy This Fall (Plus Some BIG Savings) from the Enrichment Specialists at Outward Hound



Keep Your Dog Busy and Happy Indoors

According to

animal behaviorists , dogs that lack sufficient enrichment may experience increased stress levels, sometimes leading to

destructive behavior , health issues, and potential cognitive decline. Mental stimulation through interactive play can help prevent these issues and contribute to your dog's

overall well-being .

Plush Puzzles:

One of Outward Hound®'s best-selling toys, the

Hide A Squirrel®

is a great way to engage your dog's natural hunting instincts. Interactive games like these

are excellent tools

for providing the mental enrichment dogs need. Celebrate with the

Hide A Birthday Cake

version of this hit.

Calming Dog Beds:

Fall calls for cozy relaxation, and the

Donut Beds from Best Friends by Sheri®

provide just that. With ultra-soft faux fur and a supportive design, they offer a sense of security to help reduce anxiety and promote restful sleep.

Treat Stuffers:

For dogs that love to chew, the

Double-Tuff®

keeps dogs busy while satisfying natural chewing instincts. Toss in

Puzzle BitezTM Training Treats

for the perfect treat-finding incentive and reward.

Squeaky Dog Toys:

What dog doesn't love squeaks? Ultra-durable

Tough Skinz®

bring long-lasting entertainment to indoor play sessions. For ball-loving dogs,

Squeaker Ballz

offer an interactive outlet to burn off energy. Grab these and more starting TODAY during

Big Deal Days .

About OUTWARD HOUND

Outward Hound®

is a Prospect Hill Growth Partners Portfolio Company and an award-winning innovator, creator, manufacturer, and distributor of the highest quality toys, games, gear, and feeders for dogs and cats. Its portfolio of brands includes Outward Hound®, Best Friends by Sheri®, Catstages®, Wholesome Pride®, Nina Ottosson®

Think N' Thrive®

mind enriching dog toys®, Planet Dog®, and Petstages®. Outward Hound®

is headquartered outside of Denver in Centennial, CO. For more, visit

OutwardHound

and follow

@OutwardHound

on Instagram.

