DENVER, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer winds down, both we and our furry family members feel the shift that autumn brings: a slower pace, less activity, and, for dogs left alone during the day, unfavorable boredom. This fall, the canine enrichment toy specialists
at Outward Hound®
and the original calming donut bed creators,
Best Friends by Sheri® , are here to help.
Prepare Your Pet for Fall with Outward Hound®
For two days only during
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days (October 8-9) , snag fantastic savings on a lineup of products designed to keep your dog thoroughly enriched, even as the temperature drops.
Tips for Keeping Your Pet Busy This Fall (Plus Some BIG Savings) from the Enrichment Specialists at Outward Hound
Keep Your Dog Busy and Happy Indoors
According to
animal behaviorists , dogs that lack sufficient enrichment may experience increased stress levels, sometimes leading to
destructive behavior , health issues, and potential cognitive decline. Mental stimulation through interactive play can help prevent these issues and contribute to your dog's
overall well-being .
Plush Puzzles:
One of Outward Hound®'s best-selling toys, the
Hide A Squirrel®
is a great way to engage your dog's natural hunting instincts. Interactive games like these
are excellent tools
for providing the mental enrichment dogs need. Celebrate with the
Hide A Birthday Cake
version of this hit.
Calming Dog Beds:
Fall calls for cozy relaxation, and the
Donut Beds from Best Friends by Sheri®
provide just that. With ultra-soft faux fur and a supportive design, they offer a sense of security to help reduce anxiety and promote restful sleep.
Treat Stuffers:
For dogs that love to chew, the
Double-Tuff®
keeps dogs busy while satisfying natural chewing instincts. Toss in
Puzzle BitezTM Training Treats
for the perfect treat-finding incentive and reward.
Squeaky Dog Toys:
What dog doesn't love squeaks? Ultra-durable
Tough Skinz®
bring long-lasting entertainment to indoor play sessions. For ball-loving dogs,
Squeaker Ballz
offer an interactive outlet to burn off energy. Grab these and more starting TODAY during
Big Deal Days .
About OUTWARD HOUND
Outward Hound®
is a Prospect Hill Growth Partners Portfolio Company and an award-winning innovator, creator, manufacturer, and distributor of the highest quality toys, games, gear, and feeders for dogs and cats. Its portfolio of brands includes Outward Hound®, Best Friends by Sheri®, Catstages®, Wholesome Pride®, Nina Ottosson®
Think N' Thrive®
mind enriching dog toys®, Planet Dog®, and Petstages®. Outward Hound®
is headquartered outside of Denver in Centennial, CO. For more, visit
OutwardHound
and follow
@OutwardHound
on Instagram.
CONTACT:
Jon Bausman
[email protected]
SOURCE Outward Hound
