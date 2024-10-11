Bakshi Stadium Witnesses Overwhelming Turnout For 2Nd Legends League Match

Cricket enthusiasts from all corners of the region flocked to the venue to watch second match of the Legends League tournament, news agency KNO reported .

The atmosphere was electric, with fans eagerly waiting to watch cricketing legend Chris Gayle. His anticipated participation in today's match has created a buzz, with supporters expressing their excitement for a chance to witness the West Indian powerhouse in action.

“Chris Gayle has been my idol since childhood. Watching him live in Srinagar is a dream come true,” said Bilal Ahmad, a local fan who traveled from Baramulla with his friends to watch the game.

“I am super excited to watch Chris Gayle playing in front of me. It's an amazing feeling, and I can't wait to see him in action,” said Zahid from Srinagar.

The cricket match has drawn not only fans from Srinagar but from across the Valley, with many viewing the tournament as a milestone for Kashmir sports.

Faizan Qadir, a cricket enthusiast, said that they never imagined such a high-profile cricketing event would be held in the Valley, and it is a proud moment for all.

Meanwhile, as the tournament continues, the excitement among spectators grows, especially with the possibility of watching cricket icons like Chris Gayle live. The event has become more than just a series of matches-it represents a celebration of cricket in Kashmir, bringing the community together through their shared love of the sport.

