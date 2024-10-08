Britannica Launches New Teacher Resource Hub;

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) All-Inclusive Britannica Delivers“Game-Changing” Tools for Busy Educators

CHICAGO, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Britannica Education has announced its new educator-centric platform: Teach Britannica , an extensive collection of customizable digital and print-ready materials designed to meet the evolving needs of both classrooms and learners of all ages. With features ranging from engaging lesson minis to comprehensive instructional strategies, it is designed to make lesson planning easier and free up educators to focus on what they do best-teaching.

"The goal of Teach Britannica is to provide teachers with open access to high-quality, time-saving content crafted by educators who truly understand classroom challenges," said Joan Jacobsen, chief product officer at Britannica Education. "We've built on the success of popular resources like our graphic organizers, expanding the collection to offer even more tools that support innovative and effective teaching and learning experiences using Britannica's trusted resources."

Evidence-Based, Educator-Centric Solutions Include:



Lesson Minis : Modular activities designed to promote personalized learning and boost engagement. These minis include options for differentiation, variations, and collaborative teaching-ideal for lesson planning, sub plans, and real-world extension activities.

Instructional Strategies : Cross-product strategies that provide educators with evidence-based methods for effective education, organized into such categories as Acquire Vocabulary and Organize Thinking, which are essential for varied learning goals.

Graphic Organizers : Visual tools such as diagrams, charts, and structured visuals that support student understanding of relationships, processes, and concepts, making complex ideas easier to grasp. Academic Toolkits : Resources aimed at equipping university students with essential skills for successful collegiate-level research, perfect for instructional planning, tutoring centers, and faculty development workshops.

Teach Britannica is designed with flexibility in mind. It allows educators to integrate these tools seamlessly into their daily routines, turning classrooms into vibrant hubs of active learning where students engage with materials that spark curiosity and deepen understanding. Teach Britannica is available to everyone, but subscribers will unlock enhanced resources that work seamlessly with Britannica Education's platforms, providing an even more powerful and cohesive toolkit for classroom success.

Discover Teach Britannica in Action

Educators are invited to a five-week Teach Britannica Webinar Series starting October 15. Seasoned users or newcomers will learn how Teach Britannica can ease lesson planning and enrich patron interactions. Each session will offer time-saving strategies to incorporate these tools seamlessly into teaching practices. [Register for the Webinars Here]

About Britannica Education

Britannica Education, a global leader in digital educational technology and content, is part of the Britannica Group's tradition of excellence in information, knowledge, and learning, stretching back more than 250 years. We partner with educators, school districts, libraries, ministries, and media companies worldwide to inspire student curiosity and provide trusted, comprehensive resources to meet evolving teaching and learning needs. Discover Britannica Education's innovative digital solutions and professional learning services at britannicaeducation.com .

