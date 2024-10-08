عربي


President Putin: Relations Between Russia And Azerbaijan Are Developing Positively


10/8/2024 8:09:03 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are developing positively,” said President of Russia Vladimir Putin during his meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

“I would like to emphasise that relations are developing positively; we noted this during the visit to Azerbaijan: over $4.3 billion in trade turnover, more than $4 billion in direct investments in the Azerbaijani economy, and many good, interesting projects in both the energy sector and infrastructure development. These are all promising; these are all real, viable projects-both bilateral and multilateral,” noted the President of Russia.

