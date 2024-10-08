President Putin: Relations Between Russia And Azerbaijan Are Developing Positively
10/8/2024 8:09:03 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
“Relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are developing
positively,” said President of Russia Vladimir Putin during his
meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev,
Azernews reports.
“I would like to emphasise that relations are developing
positively; we noted this during the visit to Azerbaijan: over $4.3
billion in trade turnover, more than $4 billion in direct
investments in the Azerbaijani economy, and many good, interesting
projects in both the energy sector and infrastructure development.
These are all promising; these are all real, viable projects-both
bilateral and multilateral,” noted the President of Russia.
