Vietjet Boosts Global Connectivity With New Routes And Special Promotions For Indian Travellers

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, October 08, 2024 – Vietjet, Vietnam's leading new-age carrier, has announced the launch of new international routes and an increase in flight frequencies across its existing this last quarter, offering more convenient options for passengers.



On October 24, 2024, Vietjet will launch the Ahmedabad-Da Nang route, offering two return flights per week and further strengthening the connection between Vietnam and India. In addition, starting November 28, 2024, the airline will introduce a new route between Hanoi and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with seven return flights weekly, and three return flights connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Tainan, Taiwan, China starting December 12, 2024.



Alongside introducing new routes, the airline will boost the frequency of its flights to Australia, offering 10 weekly flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Brisbane starting December 14, 2024. Vietjet will also expand its services between Ho Chi Minh City and Perth, increasing to eight flights per week. These additional flights underscore Vietjet's dedication to strengthening connectivity between Vietnam and vital international markets, thereby promoting both tourism and business travel.



The airline is increasing the frequency of several other existing international services. Starting October 27, 2024, the Hanoi-Nagoya (Japan) route will operate seven return flights per week, while the Hanoi-Busan (South Korea) route will see a boost to 14 return flights per week. Other routes receiving additional flights include Ho Chi Minh City to Vientiane (Laos), Hanoi to Siem Reap (Cambodia), and Ho Chi Minh City to Bali (Indonesia).



To celebrate these expansions, the airline is offering a special promotion for Double Day on October 10, 2024. Passengers can book tickets using the promo code VJ1010 on the airline's website or mobile app to enjoy a 100% discount on Eco tickets (*). This offer is valid for travel from January 1, 2025, to May 22, 2025 (**).



Furthermore, passengers can take advantage of the weekly promotion with international Eco tickets starting from just INR5,555 (**) one-way all-in every Fridays.



Vietjet continues to provide affordable and flexible travel options through various promotions, including up to 50% off Deluxe tickets, offering benefits like free checked baggage, seat selection, and itinerary changes. Members of the Vietjet SkyJoy loyalty program can also earn SkyPoints, redeemable for exciting rewards from over 250 brands.



Since 2019, the airline has been a trailblazer in establishing direct flights between Vietnam and India. The airline now operates eight routes with 60 weekly flights connecting key cities in both countries, having transported nearly 1.3 million passengers between the two regions.



About Vietjet:



The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.





(*) Excluding taxes and fees



(**) Terms and conditions

Company :-MSL Group

User :- Bhakti Thorat

Email :...