Evenup Raises $135M In Series D Funding And Launches New Products To Help Level The Playing Field In Personal Injury Cases

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Led by Bain Capital Ventures, the new funding will help EvenUp accelerate its goal to use AI to help personal injury firms work smarter, settle cases faster, and get fairer settlements for their clients

Today, EvenUp , the leader in personal injury AI and document generation, announced it has raised a $135 million Series D round of funding and significantly expanded its AI workflow and product suite. The round was led by Bain Capital Ventures, with participation from Premji Invest, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, SignalFire, and B Capital Group. This brings the company's total funding to $235 million, with $220 million raised over the last 18 months. One of the largest funding rounds in legal AI history, it puts EvenUp's valuation at over $1 billion.

"At EvenUp, our mission is to close the justice gap through the power of technology and AI," said Rami Karabibar, CEO and co-founder of EvenUp. "We empower personal injury firms to deliver higher standards of representation, with the goal of ultimately helping the 20 million injury victims in the U.S. achieve fairer outcomes each year. With our latest products, funding, and proprietary data, we're now better equipped to serve our customers. We're also excited to continue investing in our talent, expanding our world-class leadership team with recent executive leaders from public companies."

Over 1,000 law firms use EvenUp, which has helped them claim over $1.5 billion in damages. EvenUp has flagged $200 million in missing documents, leading to settlement increases of up to 30% – putting more money back in plaintiffs' pockets faster. Based on internal data analysis, EvenUp's flagship product, Demands , is 69% more likely than non-EvenUp demand letters to achieve a policy limit settlement.

EvenUp's all-in-one Claims Intelligence PlatformTM is powered by its AI model known as PiaiTM, which is trained on hundreds of thousands of injury cases, millions of medical records and visits, and internal legal expertise. The company's new suite of products span across the personal injury case lifecycle and include:

Equip case managers and attorneys with the tools for successful representation





Case Preparation : Law firm staff manage large volumes of cases and engage in painstaking document review tasks. Despite this, an alarming rate of claims are submitted with missing supporting documents. Case Preparation is the first product of its kind to proactively help case managers make the best decisions across the lifecycle of their cases, including identifying missing documents early and simplifying the review of records, improving the quality of case preparation, and reducing time to settlement. Negotiation Preparation : Negotiation Preparation helps injury professionals ensure they're never caught off guard in negotiations with insights on strengths, weaknesses, and key facts. Attorneys are then empowered with Case Companion, a state-of-the-art AI case assistant for real-time answers to complex questions, to quickly navigate their documents and return sourced-based answers.

Enable firms to reach new levels of performance

Executive Analytics : Executive Analytics makes rich insights and powerful benchmarks from EvenUp's proprietary dataset easily accessible. AI insights across key case metrics like treatment continuity, demand delays, and more ensure executives have the data they need at their fingertips to unlock new best-in-class performance.

Equip attorneys with new visibility into their historical settlements

Settlement Repository : With over 95% of cases settled privately, firms have lacked clean internal data to evaluate potential offers or inform negotiations on behalf of their clients. Settlement Repository solves this challenge.

EvenUp's engineering and product teams, which span 100+ people, have shipped 50+ releases this year alone. Twenty percent of its customers are already multi-product users, and EvenUp drafts 1,000+ documents per week for its customers, positioning EvenUp as the largest AI-document drafting platform in the U.S. Revenue has grown over 100% year-over-year, and EvenUp has also more than doubled its workforce in the U.S. and Canada in the past 12 months.

"Everyone is looking for ways that Gen AI can help people in the real world, and EvenUp's multi-product approach is the perfect example of that," said Aaref Hilaly, partner at Bain Capital Ventures. "The work Rami and his team are doing in the legal technology space is unmatched, especially given the quality of data they provide to customers and their new workflow products. We are excited to double down and invest again in EvenUp as they embark on this new chapter."

"We are beyond excited to partner with EvenUp, which is streamlining the day-to-day tasks of attorneys and case managers. The product velocity here is like no other – EvenUp will soon serve as the singular technology platform addressing nearly every pain point personal injury attorneys face," said Sandesh Patnam, Managing Partner at Premji Invest.

"EvenUp's powerful insights have reshaped how we make decisions," said Steve Mehr, founder & partner at Sweet James. "Access to this type of business intelligence solidifies our position as the market leader. Their platform enables us to stay ahead of the competition while scaling with precision and confidence."

"With first-of-its-kind transparency into case settlement outcomes, EvenUp truly lives up to its name by empowering advocates with accurate data, ensuring injured victims receive fair and full compensation," said Bob Simon, co-founder of The Simon Law Group.

Find out more about EvenUp's new products here:

About EvenUp

EvenUp is on a mission to level the playing field in personal injury cases. EvenUp applies machine learning and its AI model known as PiaiTM to reduce manual effort and maximize case outcomes across the personal injury value chain. Combining in-house human legal expertise with proprietary AI and software to analyze records. The Claims Intelligence PlatformTM provides rich business insights, AI workflow automation, and best-in-class document creation for injury law firms. EvenUp is the trusted partner of personal injury law firms. Backed by top VCs, including Bessemer Venture Partners, Bain Capital Ventures (BCV), SignalFire, NFX, DCM, and more, EvenUp's customers range from top trial attorneys to America's largest personal injury firms. EvenUp was founded in late 2019 and is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more at .

About Bain Capital Ventures

Bain Capital Ventures (BCV) is a multi-stage VC firm with over $10B under management investing across seven core domains-AI applications, AI infrastructure, commerce, fintech, healthcare, industrials and security. Leveraging the unique resources of Bain Capital, BCV deploys targeted support at every stage of the company-building journey. For over 20 years, BCV has helped launch and commercialize more than 400 companies including Attentive, Apollo, Bloomreach, Clari, Docusign, Flywire, LinkedIn, Moveworks, Redis and ShipBob. For more information, visit .

