K’Taka Cong Welcomes Revoking Award To Jany Master By Centre

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 8 (IANS) Karnataka has welcomed the Central government's decision to revoke the award to famous choreographer Jany Master and dubbed it as a 'bold move'.

Addressing a press conference, for Dinesh Gundu Rao said,“In the wake of allegations under the POCSO Act, the Central has revoked the award given to choreographer Jany Master. I welcome their bold stance.”

He added that people must not tolerate individuals who commit atrocities against women.

“We should take the toughest possible actions against such offenders. As women's roles in public sectors, business, and industry are increasing, it is the responsibility of all governments to create an environment where they do not face harassment or embarrassment. Hence, we applaud this decision,” he said.

Rao added that while this decision at the central level is commendable, why is the BJP showing a dual stance on this issue?

“A POCSO case has been filed against former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, and the CID has filed a charge sheet in July. The trial is now due,” he said.

He said that the CID has filed a 700-page charge sheet against Yediyurappa and three associates, including charges of evidence tampering, case cover-up, and incorporating the victim's statements in the case.

“It is unfortunate that a case where such a terrible incident happened to a girl seeking help is being treated lightly. This is not a political issue. Despite extensive information in the CID's charge sheet, why isn't this being questioned? Why isn't the BJP taking a clear stance on this?”

“Why has Yediyurappa been retained as a member of the BJP's Parliamentary Board? At the very least, shouldn't the BJP remove him from all party positions until the case is resolved? What is the BJP's stance on women,” Minister Rao said.

He asked that is there any pressure the party succumbed to.“The BJP leaders have stated that the state BJP President's blackmail is preventing action against Yediyurappa,” he stated.

He said that on the one hand, an award given to a choreographer facing similar allegations is being revoked, but on the other hand, despite the charges filed against Yediyurappa, why is no action being taken?

“What is the BJP's mindset on this? Why is the BJP high command hesitating to take action against Yediyurappa,” Minister Rao said.

He added that the POCSO Act and its rules are very serious, adding that if the charges are proven, there could be severe punishments. Several BJP leaders face such allegations.

“The BJP has not taken a clear stance in the case of BJP MLA N. Munirathna. Nor has it in the case of JD (S) MLA H.D. Revanna and his son former MP Prajwal Revanna. BJP is viewing all cases of atrocities against women politically, and there is no need to politicise these cases,” said Rao.

He said that the nation's wrestlers protested against sexual harassment on the streets, but even in that case, BJP leaders did not show sympathy, nor did they take any action against the accused Brij Bhushan Singh.

“Why is the BJP not taking a firm stance, especially when it comes to incidents like the ones in Manipur,” he said.

He said that if the BJP truly supports women, it should remove Yediyurappa from his position.“Why is there a strong stance in Johnny Master's case, but not in Yediyurappa's.”