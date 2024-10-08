Emraan Hashmi-Sunny Leone's 'Son' Found In Bihar Funny Instagram Post Goes Viral, Netizens Say, The Nepotism We Support

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Profile details of a university student in Bihar have started hilarious reactions on social media. A image of an exam form featuring a student named Kundan has amused social users. Kundan humorously listed his parents as stars Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone.

The form, dated from 2017 to 2020, for BA Honours Part 2 is from Dhanraj Bhagat Degree College, affiliated with Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University. Shared by the Instagram account Rare Indian Images, the post has received over 2.2 lakh likes and sparked widespread laughter online.

| Instagram influencer reunites grandmother with childhood friends

“The nepotism we support,” wrote one user whereas another quipped,“Grandfather - Mukesh Bhatt.”

“Grandfather --- Jonny Singh and grandmother --- Miya Khalifa,” commented one user while another wrote,“Mummy toh famous hai bhai ki (His mother is really famous).”

“Obviously it has to be bihar university,” came from another while another user asked,“Kabse sunny behen ka shadi emran bhai se hua (When did Sunny get married to Emraan?”

| 'Should I divorce my wife?' Man asks on social media

Rare Indian Images regularly shares posts that go viral on social media . In one of the posts, it shared a photo of PM Modi and Mahatma Gandhi riding a scooter together. No, it's not artificial intelligence creating an AI image. Basically, they are lookalikes.

Netizens commented wholeheartedly on that post.

“2024 is really full of unexpected comebacks and collabs,” one user wrote while another joked,“Photo shot by Nathuram Godse.”

| Donald Trump's hilarious interaction with social media user goes viral

In another post, the Instagram account shared a person holding the photo of a candle on their mobile while attending a candle march.