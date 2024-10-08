Reservist in U.S. Air Force announces significant funding initiative

(MENAFN) Brigadier General Mandy Birch, a reservist in the U.S. Air Force, is set to announce a significant funding initiative this week, unveiling a USD5 million for her United Kingdom-based quantum computing start-up, TreQ. Birch, who also serves as an adviser to the United Kingdom’s National Quantum Computing Centre, has successfully raised the capital to advance TreQ's mission of developing and operating open-architecture quantum computers.



Located in Milton Park, Oxfordshire, TreQ is positioned at the forefront of quantum technology manufacturing. The recent seed funding round is being led by Lavrock Ventures, a U.S. venture capital firm specializing in deep tech and national security. In addition to Lavrock’s investment, the round has attracted contributions from the United Kingdom-based Creator Fund and firstminute capital, both dedicated to supporting early-stage deep-tech enterprises in Europe. Silicon Valley's Green Sands Equity has also joined the funding effort, reflecting the global interest in TreQ's innovative approach.



In her comments about the funding, Birch expressed her confidence in the United Kingdom’s technological capabilities, stating, "Having served alongside the British military and worked here in quantum, I know the incredible talent in the United Kingdom's tech and defence community." She emphasized the United Kingdom's rapid advancements in commercializing quantum technology, highlighting how this development aligns with TreQ's vision to harness collaborative strengths among allied nations to fully unlock the potential of quantum computing.



This investment not only underscores the confidence in TreQ’s strategic direction but also signals a broader trend of increasing international investment in the UK's tech landscape. As the demand for advanced computing solutions escalates, TreQ aims to play a crucial role in advancing quantum technologies that promise transformative applications across various industries. With Birch leading the charge, the company is well-positioned to leverage the expertise of both the United Kingdom and its allies in this cutting-edge field.

MENAFN08102024000045015687ID1108757432