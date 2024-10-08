North Khartoum's residents deal with civil war scars

(MENAFN) In just a week since the Sudanese regained control of parts of Khartoum North, a neighborhood once vibrant with life and community, the aftermath of conflict is starkly evident. Known locally as Khartoum Bahri, this northeastern section of the tri-city capital has seen a significant transformation as the sounds of warplanes and gunfire still echo through the air. However, the dynamics have shifted; now, the gunfire is primarily outgoing, and warplanes are deployed to target remnants of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which had besieged the area for a year and a half.



While some semblance of stability returns, the scars of conflict are painfully apparent in the streets, homes, and among the families that remain. Hundreds of thousands of civilians have fled Khartoum Bahri, seeking refuge in safer regions within Sudan or in neighboring countries, while others have ventured far beyond.



Upon arrival in Halfaya, an old neighborhood characterized by close-knit familial ties that span generations, a haunting emptiness permeates the atmosphere. Families who once thrived in this community have largely vanished, leaving behind overgrown vines that creep through shattered windows of abandoned vehicles parked in yards. The sights of devastation tell a story of turmoil; homes are overturned, looted, and marred by bullets and missile damage.



What remains in these abandoned dwellings—photo albums, school supplies, clothing, and books—holds immense sentimental value for those who had to leave in haste. Many residents departed with the hope that their absence would be brief, imagining a swift return to the lives they once knew.



As the dust settles on the conflict, the few families still in Khartoum North face a challenging reality. The landscape of their neighborhood has transformed into a haunting reminder of what was lost, while the sounds of war continue to reverberate in their minds. The struggle for normalcy in the wake of violence is profound, as they confront not only the physical remnants of destruction but also the emotional toll of displacement and uncertainty.



For those who could not flee, life in Khartoum North will never be the same. The fight for survival now involves navigating the complex aftermath of conflict, where memories of a once-thriving community clash with the grim reality of a changed environment. The future remains uncertain for these resilient residents, as they grapple with the enduring impact of war on their lives and their neighborhood.

