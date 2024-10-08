Former Cult Member Turned Cultural Health Consultant Authors Transformative Guidebook For Combating Toxic Work Culture
WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplify
Publishing is thrilled to announce the release of You Can Culture: Transformative Leadership Habits for a Thriving Workplace, Positive Impact, and Lasting Success ,
a new book authored by a former cult member turned cultural health consultant, Tobias Sturesson. You Can Culture is a
meticulously researched guide to four crucial and timeless culture-building leadership habits that are drawn from Sturesson's extensive experience and in-depth interviews with many renowned experts, researchers, and executives from well-known organizations such as Airbnb, Volvo, The Home Depot and McDonalds.
"You Can Culture: Transformative Leadership Habits for a Thriving Workplace, Positive Impact, and Lasting Success" is available now.
Having personally endured the devastating effects of growing up in a toxic cult, Sturesson committed his career to helping large purpose-driven organizations overcome their most daunting cultural challenges. On his quest, he made a crucial discovery: that, just like our physical health, achieving a thriving culture requires a change of habits. A minor change to what you repeatedly do can have a significant impact on your team and organization. You Can Culture is a guide to these habits, laid out in twelve actionable practices.
Praise for You Can Culture has been pouring in from industry leaders, academics and influencers. Dr. Marshall Goldsmith,Thinkers50 #1 executive coach and New York Times bestselling author, says, "You Can Culture
is not just a compelling read, it's also a transformative journey that empowers you to evolve into the leader you aspire to be," while Frank Blake, former CEO, The Home Depot; board member, Macy's Inc., calls the book "an actionable guide to overcoming organizational dysfunction and sustaining a thriving culture. A must-read!"
As the cofounder of Heart Management, a culture change agency, Sturesson has designed high-impact culture and leadership programs and trained thousands in values-driven leadership globally. His clients include many purpose-driven large corporations and organizations.
You Can Culture
is available now. To order your copy and find out more information about the book, including a press kit and additional resources, please visit .
SOURCE Amplify Publishing Group
