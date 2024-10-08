Former Cult Member Turned Cultural Health Consultant Authors Transformative Guidebook For Combating Toxic Work Culture

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplify

Publishing is thrilled to announce the release of You Can Culture: Transformative Leadership Habits for a Thriving Workplace, Positive Impact, and Lasting Success ,

a new authored by a former cult member turned cultural consultant, Tobias Sturesson. You Can Culture is a

meticulously researched guide to four crucial and timeless culture-building leadership habits that are drawn from Sturesson's extensive experience and in-depth interviews with many renowned experts, researchers, and executives from well-known organizations such as Airbnb, Volvo, The Home Depot and McDonalds.

"You Can Culture: Transformative Leadership Habits for a Thriving Workplace, Positive Impact, and Lasting Success" is available now.

Continue Reading

Having personally endured the devastating effects of growing up in a toxic cult, Sturesson committed his career to helping large purpose-driven organizations overcome their most daunting cultural challenges. On his quest, he made a crucial discovery: that, just like our physical health, achieving a thriving culture requires a change of habits. A minor change to what you repeatedly do can have a significant impact on your team and organization. You Can Culture is a guide to these habits, laid out in twelve actionable practices.



Praise for You Can Culture has been pouring in from industry leaders, academics and influencers. Dr. Marshall Goldsmith,Thinkers50 #1 executive coach and New York Times bestselling author, says, "You Can Culture

is not just a compelling read, it's also a transformative journey that empowers you to evolve into the leader you aspire to be," while Frank Blake, former CEO, The Home Depot; board member, Macy's Inc., calls the book "an actionable guide to overcoming organizational dysfunction and sustaining a thriving culture. A must-read!"

As the cofounder of Heart Management, a culture change agency, Sturesson has designed high-impact culture and leadership programs and trained thousands in values-driven leadership globally. His clients include many purpose-driven large corporations and organizations.

You Can Culture

is available now. To order your copy and find out more information about the book, including a press kit and additional resources, please visit .

SOURCE Amplify Publishing Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED