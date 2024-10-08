Standing Desk Market To Hit USD 12.6 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Standing desk is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.5% during the period 2024-2032. This growth can be attributed to evolving trends and style preferences.

Standing Desk size was valued at USD 7.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2032. Increased awareness of the risks associated with prolonged sitting, such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and musculoskeletal disorders, has driven interest in standing desks. These desks are seen as a solution to promote physical activity and reduce sedentary behaviour.

For instance, in November 2023, Herman Miller and Design Within Reach introduced 3D product configurators on their North American retail websites. These tools allow designers, customers, and trade professionals to visualize various combinations, obtain accurate pricing during the design process, download images at any stage, and easily share their designs with clients.

Variability in build quality among different brands can lead to issues with durability and longevity. Low-quality materials and construction can result in mechanical failures or instability, affecting user satisfaction and safety. Standing desks vary significantly in price. Budget-conscious consumers may find higher-end models expensive, which can limit market penetration.

The standing desk market is grouped based on product, material, design, price range, end-use, distribution channel, and region.

The industry is divided into fixed, manual, electric, and other types of standing desks. In 2023, fixed standing tables held the dominant market share, valued at USD 3.6 billion, and are expected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2032. Fixed standing desks, designed to remain at a single height, are valued for their simplicity and structural stability. They often have fewer moving parts, reducing the risk of mechanical failure and maintenance issues. Typically, more affordable than adjustable models, fixed standing desks appeal to budget-conscious consumers and businesses, making them an attractive option for those who require basic standing desk functionality.

Based on material, the standing desk market includes wood, metal, glass, composite materials, and others. In 2023, wood held the dominant market share of 51% and is anticipated to grow in the coming years. Wood is highly valued for its classic, warm, and natural appearance, which adds elegance and sophistication to office environments. It fits well with various interior design styles and complements both traditional and modern office settings. High-quality hardwoods are known for their durability and strength, providing a robust and long-lasting desk surface. This makes wood an appealing choice for users seeking a sturdy and reliable desk.

North America standing desk market value was around USD 2.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2032. Many North American companies are incorporating standing desks into their wellness programs to enhance employee satisfaction and well-being. Providing standing desks is often seen as a perk that can improve morale and productivity. The U.S. standing desk industry is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness of the health risks associated with sedentary lifestyles, such as obesity, cardiovascular disease, and musculoskeletal problems, is a major driver. Standing desks are seen as a solution to reduce the time spent sitting and promote physical activity.

Major players in standing desk market include Autonomous, Ergotron, FlexiSpot, Fully, Global Furniture Group, Haworth, Herman Miller, Humanscale, iMovR, Jarvis by Fully, Mayline, StandDesk, Steelcase and Uplift Desk among others.

