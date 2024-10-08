Detergent Polymers Market Is Projected To Grow At A 4.9% CAGR, Reaching US$ 663.0 Million By 2034 | Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth of detergent polymers driven by increasing demand for herbicides in water and agriculture

Rockville, MD , Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Detergent Polymers Market is expected to grow from US$ 410.9 million in 2024 to US$ 663.0 million in 2034. Fact. MR's extensive study shows that the market will expand at a growth rate of 4.9% from 2024 to 2034.



The detergent polymers market is highly dynamic and exhibits fast motion considering the general trend of the chemicals sector. Increasingly, there is more consumer demand for high-value cleaning products to meet the ongoing quest for environmental sustainability.

Detergent polymers are very important active ingredients for many domestic and industrial cleaning applications. As they are also well known, detergent polymers are synthetic molecules added to improve the efficiency of detergents. The general contribution can be specified according to the following points: improvements in cleaning power, prevention of soil redeposition, and enhancement of physical and storage stability of detergent formulations. Their uses span a wide range-from laundry detergents to dishwashing liquids and industrial cleaners.

Several factors are driving the detergent polymers market. The first is the increasing awareness among consumers of cleanliness and hygiene in view of rising health concerns globally. Therefore, high-performance cleaning products will drive this demand for advanced polymeric solutions. Besides that, it puts more emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendliness in product formulation. The demand for minimizing environmental impact is high from both end consumers and various regulatory bodies, which is encouraging the development of biodegradable and less harming detergent polymers.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:



Global detergent polymers market will grow at a CAGR of 4.9% , reaching US$ 663.0 million by the end of 2034.

North America will expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2034, capturing 23.1% of the market share in 2024 and offering an absolute opportunity of US$ 64.2 million .

East Asia will account for 25.9% of market share in 2024, generating an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 77.9 million between 2024 and 2034.

Between 2024 and 2034, by source the synthetic detergent polymers are expected to produce an absolute dollar opportunity US$ 182.9 million . With a 41.8% market share, by detergent form, powders is estimated to be worth US$ 171.8 million in 2024.

"Innovative Product Offerings with Different Functionalities and Soaring Demand for Industrial and Institutional Cleaners, have contributed to the growth of the Detergent Polymers Market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Development:

Key companies involved in detergent polymers market are All-plus Compound Co., Ltd., Ashland, BASF SE, Clariant AG, CP Kelco U.S., Inc., Dow Inc., Itaconix PLC, Patel Chem Tech Industries, Ran Compounds Pvt. Ltd., Solvay SA, and Lubrizol Corporation among others.

These important companies are focusing on development of multifunctional polymers, adoption of advanced technology, and formulation of unique products to strengthen their positions in the detergent polymers market. As an instance-



In April 2024, Itaconix launched Itaconix® TSI® 422 & Itaconix® ONZTM 405 plant based ingredients for improving performance of household detergent formulations.

In October 202, BASF introduced a new performance polymer Sokalan HP 30 Booster, that can be useful for superior oil removal at low temperatures also. In April 2021, Ashland acquires Schulke & Mayr GmbH; personal care business of global investment organization EQT.

Detergent Polymers Industry News:

Brands of phosphate and potash fertilizers should concentrate on increasing production in various nations to reduce export taxes in areas where there is a greater need for potash fertilizers. They should also collaborate with outside distributors to reach unexplored markets. In order to reduce their carbon footprint and maximize the efficiency of producing potash fertilizer, players should choose sustainable solutions.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global detergent polymers market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on Source (Synthetic, Natural & Bio-based), Function (Antiredeposition Agent, Dispersing Agent, Soil Release Agent, and Dye Transfer Inhibitor), Detergent Form (Powders, Granular, Liquid), Compound (Polycarboxylates, Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Polyester, Vinylpyrrolidone and PVP, and Others), By End Use (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial & Institutional Cleaning) across major seven regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

Segmentation of Detergent Polymers Market:



By Source :



Synthetic

Natural & Bio-based

By Compound :



Polycarboxylates





Acrylic copolymers



Acrylic homopolymers



Carboxymethyl Cellulose



Polyester



Vinylpyrrolidone and PVP



Others





Copolymers of terephthalic acid





Polyethyleneimine ethoxylate





PET-POET





Maelic Acid Copolymer





ATBS copolymer

Biopolymers

By Function :



Antiredeposition Agent



Dispersing Agent



Soil Release Agent

Dye Transfer Inhibitor

By Detergent Form :



Powders



Granular Liquid

