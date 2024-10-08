ASEAN Approves Key Documents On 2045 Vision, Indo-Pacific Region, Myanmar

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LAMPUR, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- The Foreign Ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) approved on Tuesday three pivotal documents related to the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, the Indo-Pacific region, and the ongoing crisis in Myanmar.

The approvals were made during the concluding session of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and meetings, held in Vientiane, the capital of the Lao People's Republic LPDR, from October 8 to 11.

According to a statement from Laos, which chaired the ASEAN meeting, the ministers ratifies three key documents, which include the development of Strategic Plans for the implementation of ASEAN Community Vision 2045, ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP), and a review of ASEAN leaders' decisions concerning the five-point consensus on Myanmar's internal conflict.

The ASEAN Foreign Ministers meeting commended the progress made in implementing the ASEAN Community Vision 2025 and the nine priorities of the Laos' Chairmanship of ASEAN in order to build a more connected and resilient ASEAN community, enable member states to effectively address various challenges, and seize opportunities to benefit the ASEAN people amid complex geopolitical and geo-economic changes.

The ministers expressed satisfaction with the advancement of the draft strategic plans for the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, encouraging relevant bodies to finalize the plans for adoption under Malaysia's chairmanship in 2025.

The meeting also reviewed applications from non-ASEAN countries seeking to join the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC).

The ministers approved Hungary's application and tasked the ASEAN Secretariat with evaluating requests from Poland, Romania, and Uruguay, Luxembourg is expected to sign the treaty soon, alongside Algeria, Finland, Spain, and Mexico.

During the 28th ASEAN Political-Security Community Council meeting, the ministers discussed achievements related to the 2025 Political-Security Blueprint and sectoral activities planned for 2024 under Laos' chairmanship.

They also convened the 35th ASEAN Coordinating Council meeting, where they discussed Timor-Leste's roadmap to full ASEAN membership and the drafting of legal instruments for its integration into ASEAN bodies. (pickup previous)

