Chairman Of AFSA Announces Four-Category Halal Certification Process
Date
10/8/2024 6:09:28 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
It has been determined how the halal certification process will
be implemented in Azerbaijan. The certification will be conducted
in four categories: the slaughter of large and small animals,
poultry, milk and dairy products, as well as processed
products.
Chairman of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA /AQTA),
Goshgar Tahmazli, made this statement while speaking at the
official opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan Halal Business and
Tourism Forum (AZHAB Forum), Azernews reports.
The chairman of AQTA also noted that relevant work has already
begun to facilitate the application process for halal
certification:
"With the implementation of innovative solutions, conditions
will be created for food businesses to apply more easily and
accessibly. To organize the halal certification process, committees
on Certification, Impartiality, and Complaints have been formed,
consisting of specialists from the Azerbaijan Institute of Food
Safety."
As part of the accreditation measures, an audit was initially
carried out in one of the enterprises involved in the certification
process according to the relevant standard. The audit evaluated the
level of compliance with halal slaughtering rules, food safety, and
halal standards at the enterprise," said the chairman of AQTA.
Ahmad Kavesa Sengendo, assistant to the Secretary General of the
Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for economic issues, who
spoke at the event, noted that the halal industry is not only
related to food but encompasses all areas of life.
"Therefore, we need a comprehensive approach to the development
of this field. I should note that interest in halal business and
practices is increasing globally," he added.
Kavesa stated that the halal business worldwide has increased by
47 percent in the last six years: "This figure confirms that the
halal industry is growing rapidly. We should actively encourage
development in this area and promote economic growth by creating
business opportunities," Kavesa emphasized.
MENAFN08102024000195011045ID1108756826
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.