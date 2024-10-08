Projects Planned Between Azerbaijan And Russia Require Constant Attention And Oversight, President Says
“The projects planned between Azerbaijan and Russia require
constant attention and oversight,” said President of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev during his meeting with President of Russia Vladimir
Putin, Azernews reports.
“The agenda (bilateral relations – ed.) is quite extensive, and
the projects, especially the new ones that we outlined in Baku in
August, certainly require our constant attention and oversight,”
noted the head of state.
President Ilham Aliyev emphasised that the meeting with Vladimir
Putin provides a good opportunity to revisit the agenda and
determine specific steps to implement the agreements reached
between the two countries.
