Projects Planned Between Azerbaijan And Russia Require Constant Attention And Oversight, President Says

10/8/2024 6:09:28 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The projects planned between Azerbaijan and Russia require constant attention and oversight,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his meeting with President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Azernews reports.

“The agenda (bilateral relations – ed.) is quite extensive, and the projects, especially the new ones that we outlined in Baku in August, certainly require our constant attention and oversight,” noted the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasised that the meeting with Vladimir Putin provides a good opportunity to revisit the agenda and determine specific steps to implement the agreements reached between the two countries.

AzerNews

