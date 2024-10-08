Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Tunisian Pres. On Re-Election
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable of congratulations to Tunisian President Kais Saied on his re-election as president.
In his cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished him success and hoped for more progress and prosperity for Tunisia and its people. (end)
