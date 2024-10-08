Sparrows in Japan face rapid decline due to environmental degradation, habitat changes

(MENAFN) Sparrows, along with various other bird species and butterflies commonly seen in Japan, are facing a rapid decline attributed to environmental degradation and changes in their habitats, according to a recent report. Released last week by Japan’s Environment Ministry in collaboration with the Nature Conservation Society, the report highlights the alarming rate at which these species are decreasing. If the current trend continues, certain bird species may soon qualify for endangered status, as indicated by The Mainichi on Monday.



The findings reveal that approximately 15 percent of avian species and 33 percent of butterfly species found in "Satoyama"—the secondary forests adjacent to human settlements—are declining at an annual rate of 3.5 percent or more. Particularly troubling is the decline of sparrows, which are seeing an annual population drop of 3.6 percent. Other notable species, such as the Japanese wagtail, are declining even more sharply at a rate of 8.6 percent. The great purple emperor butterfly, a strikingly beautiful species, has suffered a significant decline as well, with its population decreasing by 10.4 percent each year.



According to the report, global warming is a significant factor contributing to these declines, as rising temperatures have rendered the habitats of these species less hospitable for survival. In addition, habitat changes, such as the increasing prevalence of neglected Satoyama areas, are further exacerbating the situation. Minoru Ishii, a professor emeritus at Osaka Prefecture University and an advisor on the survey, emphasized the seriousness of these findings, noting that the natural environments of Satoyama regions are undergoing substantial changes across the nation.



The report also highlights broader environmental degradation, including the loss of wetlands, which has intensified the plight of these species. Over the past decade, populations of snipes, plovers, and other bird species in both inland wetlands and coastal areas have halved. Similarly, seagull populations in island regions have seen dramatic declines. In response to these concerning trends, the Nature Conservation Society of Japan has called for improved monitoring systems aimed at restoring biodiversity. The society urges both public and private sectors to bolster their support for environmental conservation initiatives in local communities to address these pressing issues effectively.

MENAFN08102024000045015839ID1108756764