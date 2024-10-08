Arjun Kapoor: I’M Still That Young Boy Who Used To Dream About Being Part Of Projects Like ‘Singham Again’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Arjun Kapoor is thrilled to play shades of gray in the upcoming film“Singham Again” and said that he might be the antagonist in the movie, but at heart, he is still that young boy who used to dream about being part of projects like this.

"It's truly an honour to be part of something as iconic as Singham Again. Growing up, I've always admired Rohit sir's work from a distance-whether it was watching Golmaal, Singham, or his other films as an audience member in the theaters."

"Now standing alongside him, Ajay sir, Akshay sir, Ranveer, Kareena, Deepika, and Tiger-it feels surreal,” said Arjun.

The actor said he is genuinely overwhelmed and incredibly grateful for this opportunity.

“I might be the antagonist in this film, playing the role of the 'danger,' but at heart, I'm still that young boy who fell in love with cinema, who used to dream about being part of projects like this, added the actor.

He says it is the most fulfilling experience of his career, which began in 2012 with“Ishaqzaade”.

Arjun added:“This journey has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my career, and being a part of such a powerhouse team is truly a privilege. I can't wait for the audience to witness the magic we've created together, especially because it's a film meant to entertain, excite, and leave them with an unforgettable Diwali experience."

'Singham Again' went on floors in September 2023, and wrapped up in September 2024. The film was shot in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kashmir and Sri Lanka. It is scheduled to be released on Diwali 2024.

It features the biggest of stars of Hindi cinema including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. 'Singham Again' is a sequel to 'Singham Returns'.