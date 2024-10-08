Gyeonggi-Do Selects 26 Finalists For The 1St Korea International AI Film Festival: Award Ceremony On 10/25 At KINTEX

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Official Poster of Korea AI International Festival (K-AIFF)

Three Speakers at the main event: (From the top) Dae-Shik Kim from KAIST, Fred Grinstein from Terremoto Content, and Minjae Kim from NCSoft AI Tech Center

The main event includes keynote sessions on AI and content, discussions with award-winning directors, and screenings of the winning films.

GOYANG, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gyeonggi-do has announced the 26 finalists for the inaugural 'Korea International AI Film Festival (K-AIFF)' - hosted by Gyeonggi-do and organized by the Gyeonggi Content Agency (GCA). K-AIFF is Korea's first and largest international AI film festival, exploring the 'new opportunities for creation' enabled by generative AI technology. It aims to support the creation of various video content utilizing AI.K-AIFF received 2,067 submissions across four categories: Narrative Content, Documentary Content, Art and culture Content, and Free Format. A total of 26 films have advanced to the finals and will compete for category awards, including first to third place and special awards. The grand prize, carrying a cash award of 20 million KRW, will be announced at the main event on October 25 at KINTEX.Chan-il Jeon, a film critic and the festival's head judge, commented,“Over the past few months, the quality of AI-generated video expressions, such as the continuity of characters and backgrounds, has improved significantly. This advancement shows the potential for AI-generated films to achieve high levels of storytelling coherence and cinematic quality.”On the event day, there will be various additional programs, including a conference on 'Opportunities in Content Brought by AI Technology' and the content sector, discussions with the directors of the winning films, and screenings of the award-winning entries. Speakers at the conference include Dae-Shik Kim , a professor at KAIST in the AI technology sector; Fred Grinstein , CEO of Terremoto Content Inc. and an AI documentary director representing the AI media sector; and Minjae Kim, Director of NCSoft AI Tech Center, representing the AI content sector. During the discussions with the winning directors, there will be a Q&A session with the audience, and anyone interested in AI video production is welcome to attend.The 26 finalists showcase the potential and opportunities of creating Hollywood blockbuster-level films using AI, making those chances accessible to all. Details on how to attend the Korea International AI Film Festival can be found on the festival's website ( ).▢Korea International AI Film Festival Awardso Outlines.Dates: October 25th, 2024 (Fri), 10 AM ~ 5 PM.Location: KINTEX 2 Hall 6A.Theme: New Opportunity Presented by AI.Organizer/Host: Gyeonggi-do / Gyeonggi Content Agency.Main Topics: Contest, Award Show, Conference, and Screenings of Films Made with AIo Award Categories (Four Categories + Special, All Produced with Generated AI)1.Narrative Contents: Narrative Epics2.Documentary Contents: Documentaries3.Arts & Culture Contents: Visuals with Art, Music, Dance4.Free Format: Without Specific CategoriesS.Global South Contents: Nation/City of New Content Opportunitieso 26 Award Winners:.1 Grand Prize (Award by the Governor of Gyeonggi–do): 20 million KRW.From Each Category (All Awarded by the Director of Gyeonggi Content Agency)oOne 1st Place: 7 million KRWoOne 2nd Place: 3 million KRWoFour 3rd Places: 1 million KRW each.1 Global South Contents Prize (Award by the Governor of Gyeonggi–do): 5 million KRW .1% – Olena Pavlidi (Ukraine).Format Error occurred at offset – Zirui Chen (China).Generation – Riccardo Fusetti (Italy).How to poison art. A step–by–step guide. – Mindeye (Veronika Pell) (Finland).Little Martians: Dear Human, My Muse – Vanessa Rosa(Brazil).Memories In the Clouds – Kristina Laine, Albert Laine (Finland).Of Youth – Fran Gas (Spain).The Myth Of The Cave. A love affair (imagination with memories) – Kenneth Russo (Spain).The soviet Phoenix – Tim Aßmann (Germany).When Autumn Comes – Reza Delavar (Iran).The Shadowed Memoir – Yoon Hyung Park, Seung Yeop Lee (S. Korea).Mateo – Shin Woo Moon (S. Korea).Rude upstairs neighbor – Sung Kyun Kim (S. Korea).Liebestod – Eun Sem Ko, Su An Choi (S. Korea).Story – Jin Ho Lee (S. Korea).Dark Oxygen: Origins of Life – Young Hwan Jang (S. Korea).Parrot Funk Star Show – Ji Eun Lee (S. Korea).egg – Dong Young Shin (S. Korea).Aryon – Jung Chan Lee (S. Korea).Mankind – Seung Bin Song (S. Korea).Insecurity – Electric Palette (S. Korea).Vertigo of Freedom – Hee Ryung Kim (S. Korea).Cinque Terre – Chan Dong Jang (S. Korea).POP! Dream – Yoon Ji Kim (S. Korea).You became a victim of the mechanism of violence – Jong Seo Park (S. Korea).Find the Flute – Jin Chul Kim (S. Korea)

