Samoa cautions of highly potential oil leak from New Zealand navy ship

(MENAFN) A spill is deemed "highly probable" following the grounding, fire, and sinking of the HMNZS Manawanui, a New Zealand navy ship, off the coast of Samoa. This alarming situation was reported by Samoa's acting prime minister, Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifasio, late Sunday. Fortunately, all 75 individuals aboard the ship, which is one of only nine vessels in New Zealand's navy, were safely evacuated onto life boats. The loss of the Manawanui marks the first time New Zealand has lost a ship at sea since World War II.



In the aftermath of the incident, Samoan officials are actively assessing the environmental repercussions of the ship’s sinking, which occurred on Sunday morning. New Zealand’s Chief of Navy Rear Admiral Garin Golding informed reporters that the evacuation of passengers, which included civilian scientists and foreign military personnel, took place under challenging conditions and in darkness. The vessel was approximately a mile from shore when it ran aground on a reef and began taking on water. It took five hours for the first group of survivors to reach land, indicating the perilous circumstances surrounding the rescue.



While one individual was treated for minor injuries and subsequently discharged from the hospital, up to 17 others experienced lacerations, contusions, or suspected concussions. An Air Force plane later transported 72 of the passengers back to New Zealand, landing at an air base in Auckland on Monday night. In light of the incident, the New Zealand government announced plans to conduct a court of inquiry into the loss of the ship. The exact cause of the accident remains unknown; however, Defence Minister Judith Collins suggested to 1News on Monday that a loss of power to the vessel may have contributed to its grounding.



The HMNZS Manawanui, a specialized dive and hydrographic vessel that had been in service for New Zealand since 2019, was previously owned by Norway and was 20 years old at the time of the incident. It was conducting a survey of a reef off Upolu, Samoa's most populated island, when it ran aground. Eyewitness accounts and footage taken from the shore depicted the ship listing before it vanished completely beneath the waves, leaving behind a significant plume of smoke. Collins expressed skepticism about the possibility of salvaging the vessel, stating, "This is a ship that unfortunately is pretty much gone." She also acknowledged that there was "a lot of fuel" on board, emphasizing the importance of assessing the potential environmental impact and affirming that New Zealand would take responsibility if a spill occurred.



