New Cority Administrator Certification Boosts Customer Self-Sufficiency & Streamlines EHS Operations

Designation offers EHS professionals a competitive edge

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cority , the leading global provider of environmental, health, safety (EHS), and sustainability software, is excited to announce the launch of its new Administrator Certification program, a training program with passing requirements for certification, designed to empower customers to expertly manage and configure their Cority independently. This initiative underscores Cority's commitment to providing customers with the tools needed to maximize efficiency, reduce dependency on external support, and enhance overall operational agility.Cority's free and comprehensive customer training equips in-house administrators with the advanced skills needed to quickly and accurately adapt the platform in real time. The Administrator Certification program enables organizations to seamlessly scale their EHS and sustainability systems to meet evolving business demands-without incurring additional costs, requiring substantial external support, or necessitating an advanced skillset in computer science.“We believe in putting power in the hands of our customers. With our configurable software, organizations can tailor their systems to fit their changing needs,” said Amanda Smith, vice president of solutions marketing & enablement at Cority.“This certification ensures that administrators are fully equipped to manage their platforms independently, fostering operational independence and improving overall efficiency.”The Cority Administrator Certification program includes 50 hours of targeted training, covering 12 modules, 52 individual training sessions, quizzes, and a final exam. Upon completing the program and earning a minimum score of 80%, administrators will receive a digital badge signifying their earned expertise. This new certification also enhances career opportunities for professionals in the EHS space by validating their expertise in Cority's platform.Key Benefits of Cority's Administrator Certification Include:●Operational Independence: Certified administrators can modify platform settings, add forms, and scale the system without external assistance, reducing bottlenecks and streamlining processes.●Enhanced Efficiency: Empowered to correctly manage configurations on their own, certified administrators are better enabled to configure their EHS systems and quickly adapt to additional business needs, increasing overall agility.●Career Advancement: The certification is a valuable credential in the EHS field, offering participants a competitive edge and enhancing their marketability.●Reduced Support Tickets: Certified administrators can resolve issues internally, alleviating the dependence on Cority's support team, resulting in faster system updates."The self-confidence and autonomy that comes with this certification are game changers,” said Stuart Cook, product marketing manager at Cority.“Customers can now configure their platforms in real time, avoiding the costs and delays typically associated with traditional software customizations."The Cority Administrator Certification is available to all customers using the company's CorityOne platform, the comprehensive EHS and sustainability SaaS-based platform, spanning the full spectrum of environmental, health, safety, quality, sustainability, and analytics programs. Future plans to expand the program will cover specialized solutions and additional use cases. This certification further exemplifies Cority's dedication to empowering its clients and pushing the boundaries of the value of EHS and sustainability software.###About CorityCority gives every employee from the field to the boardroom the power to make a difference, reducing risks and creating a safer, healthier, and more sustainable world. For over 35 years, Cority's people-first software solutions have been built by EHS and sustainability experts who know the pressures businesses face. Time-tested, scalable, and configurable, CorityOne is the responsible business platform that combines datasets from across the organization to enable improved efficiencies, actionable insights, data-driven decisions, and more accurate reporting on performance. Trusted by over 1,400 organizations worldwide, Cority deeply cares about helping people work toward a better future for everyone. To learn more, visit .

