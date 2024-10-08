BLUETTI Joins Amazon's October Prime Day Event With Unbeatable Portable Power Station Deals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BLUETTI, a pioneer in clean energy, is offering exclusive deals on its portable power stations during Amazon's Prime Day sale. With tons of power generator designed for outdoor enthusiasts, RV campers, and home backup needs, BLUETTI's lineup promises reliable power, anytime and anywhere.BLUETTI AC70 : Ideal for Camping AdventuresFor photographers, campers, and road trippers, the AC70 provides that much-needed electricity in a 22-pound unit, compact enough to take anywhere. It pumps out 1,000W clean power to charge essential camping gear, such as laptops, lamps, car fridges, electronics, and batteries. Its 768Wh battery can run a 40W CPAP machine for over 10 hours or a 120W fridge for around 5 hours. With a quick 0-80% recharge in 45 minutes, it'll be ready to hit the trails quickly. Its 500W solar charging capability ensures all gear stays powered throughout every adventure.AC70: Now $379 (originally $699), Save 46% offUse the exclusive discount code BLUETTI3OFF to save an additional 3%.BLUETTI AC180 : Powering Off-Grid Life on the RoadDelivering 1,800W of power from its 1,152Wh battery, the AC180 strikes the perfect balance between weight and functionality. It provides ample power for various tasks while exploring the wilderness. With 11 versatile outlets, including a wireless charging pad, RVers can charge everything from coffee makers and refrigerators to drone batteries and phones. The AC180 boasts 1,440W AC input for fast charging - a full charge in just one hour. It also has a 20ms UPS feature to ensure uninterrupted power on the move.AC180: Now $499 (originally $999), Save 51% offAC180 + PV200 Combo: Only $799 (originally $1,598), Save 50% offExclusive discount code BLUETTI5OFF gives an extra 5% off on the AC180 and its series.BLUETTI AC200L : Backup Power Supply for Home OutagesWith a 20ms UPS function, the AC200L is perfect for home backup and emergency preparedness. If the means cuts off, it instantly kicks in and keeps critical devices like desktop computers and routers powered. With 2,400W of output and a 2,048Wh capacity, it can handle high-wattage appliances like fridges, hair dryers, induction cooktops, and power tools.AC200L: Now $1,199 (originally $1,999) , Save 41% offAC200L + PV200 Combo: Now $1,299 (originally $2,499), Save 49% offAC200L + PV350 Combo: Now $1,499 (originally $2,848), Save 48% offUse the exclusive code BLUETTI5OFF to save an additional 5% on the AC200L and its series.Don't miss these limited-time deals during Amazon's Prime Day, and get your BLUETTI power stations for camping, outage backup, or daily use at unbeatable prices!About BLUETTIAs a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI is committed to a sustainable future by providing affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI is dedicated to bringing power to 1 million African families in off-grid areas. With a strong focus on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has established itself as a trusted industry leader in over 110 countries and regions.

