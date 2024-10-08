Frontier Airlines plane catches fire during emergency landing at Las Vegas airport

(MENAFN) A Frontier flight experienced a potentially dangerous situation when it appeared to catch fire during an emergency landing at Harry Reid International Airport on Saturday evening. The flight, which was en route from San Diego to Las Vegas, encountered problems as the pilots detected smoke while preparing for landing. In response to the situation, they promptly declared an emergency, prioritizing the safety of all on board.



Once the aircraft landed, fire and rescue crews quickly sprang into action to extinguish the blaze. All 190 and seven crew members were able to safely deplane using the airstairs, according to statements made by the airline. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and Frontier Airlines confirmed that passengers were subsequently bussed to the terminal after the incident, indicating that the evacuation was executed efficiently.



Frontier Airlines has stated that the cause of the fire is currently under investigation. In a statement to ABC News, the airline emphasized the seriousness of the situation while highlighting that an investigation was underway to determine the specifics of what transpired. Additionally, Harry Reid International Airport noted that Flight 1326 "experienced a hard landing," which may have contributed to the emergency.



As a precautionary measure, a ground stop was imposed until 7 p.m. on Saturday as authorities assessed the situation. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is continuing its investigation into the incident. Moreover, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced on Sunday morning that it would be launching its own investigation into the emergency landing, underscoring the importance of understanding the factors that led to this alarming occurrence.

