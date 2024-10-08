New York authorities arrest 2 boys in street attack on ex NY Gov. David Paterson, stepson

(MENAFN) Two boys, aged 12 and 13, have been arrested and charged in connection with a street attack on former New York Governor David Paterson and his 20-year-old stepson that occurred last week on Manhattan's Upper East Side, as reported by officials. The incident, which has drawn significant attention, involved a confrontation that escalated into violence, resulting in the charges against the minors.



According to the New York Police Department (NYPD), the two suspects, whose identities have not been disclosed, turned themselves in at a police precinct around 8 p.m. on Saturday, accompanied by their parents. In addition, a third child who was initially sought in connection with the incident also surrendered to authorities but was not charged after police determined he was not involved in the attack.



The 12-year-old suspect faces a charge of second-degree gang assault, while the 13-year-old has been charged with third-degree gang assault, as confirmed by the NYPD. The nature of these charges indicates the seriousness of the attack and the implications of gang-related activities, even among minors. Sean Darcy, a spokesperson for Paterson, expressed relief that the suspects came forward, stating, "Governor Paterson and his family are glad to see the suspects turned themselves in. We hope that the young people involved learn something from this unfortunate encounter."



The assault took place around 8:35 p.m. on Friday on 2nd Avenue near 96th Street. The NYPD reported that the confrontation started as a verbal altercation between the suspects and Paterson, who is 70 years old, along with his stepson. Initially, police indicated that up to five suspects might have been involved in the attack, underscoring the chaotic nature of the incident. As the investigation continues, the community remains focused on the implications of such violence and the lessons that can be learned from it.

